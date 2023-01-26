Safety concerns could prompt changes to CY and Poplar intersection

The intersection of CY Avenue and Poplar Street in Casper — an especially crash prone part of town — could eventually undergo renovations.

The Casper City Council invited Joel Meena, state traffic engineer for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, to a Tuesday work session to talk about how to make the intersection safer.

Over the past six years, 104 crashes were reported there. The crashes didn’t result in any deaths, but they injured 18 people, Meena told city council members.

The intersection of CY Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard, by comparison, recorded just 82 crashes over the same period, though with 27 injuries. (The actual crash totals are likely higher, since not everyone who gets into a car accident reports it.)

Meena said the section of Poplar directly south of the intersection — where’s there’s a sudden zipper merge — is partly to blame.

The right lane was added in 2015 as part of a $4.5 million-expansion to the intersection. The goal was to ease traffic congestion — an average of 26,000 vehicles cross the intersection daily, Meena said.

But the right lane is short, so drivers aren’t using it much, said Meena. But those who do have trouble merging safely.

“It becomes either a drag race or a test of wills,” he said.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has jurisdiction over CY Avenue, since it’s technically a state highway. But any changes on Poplar south of the intersection would have to be made by the city.

He recommended the city drag the right lane out farther, to give drivers more time to merge.

Another issue relates to how the intersection is laid out, Meena said. The roads don’t meet at right angles, like most intersections.

“Anytime you do that, you got problems,” he said.

Plenty of other factors could be aggravating the problem, he added. There seems to be a lot of red light-running and U-turns happening there, for instance.

Of the 104 reported crashes, 42 were angle impacts — typically, T-bone collisions, Meena said.

He suggested having a consultant put together a safety study on the intersection, which could provide much more detail about what's going on.

The city council hasn't decided on a way forward yet, but council members showed interest in continuing the discussion over Poplar's zipper merge. The council on Tuesday asked city staff to gather some preliminary research on what it would take to lengthen the right lane.