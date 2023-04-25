Julie Burkhart sat on the tailgate of a red truck talking to reporters and watching as police went in and out of a planned abortion clinic on Second Street.

It was May 25. Hours earlier, an arsonist had set fire to the clinic, charring exam beds and recovery recliners, melting lights, furniture and equipment. Burkhart, the founder and president of Wellspring Health Access, spoke of anger and sadness, of violence that has followed abortion providers around the country.

Almost a year later, the impacts of the arson still resonate with Burkhart. She worries about the safety of patients and providers as they begin to visit the Casper clinic this week. The facility is the second to provide abortions in Wyoming and the first to offer surgical procedures.

But the clinic’s opening has also brought a deep relief for Burkhart after a “rollercoaster” 11 months. Burkhart and Wellspring Health Access can finally begin the work that they say they set out to do – provide reproductive health care.

“It’s just felt wonderful. Now we can get down to the business of serving the patients from Wyoming who come to us,” she said in an interview last week.

A ride

Though Wellspring Health Access’ Casper clinic officially opened last Thursday, this week marks the first time providers will see patients.

It was a difficult road to even get to that point.

Burkhart and Wellspring first announced plans to open an abortion clinic in April 2022. An arson attack just weeks before its June opening delayed the clinic by roughly 11 months.

The blaze caused extensive damage totaling $290,000. Reconstruction of the clinic was a continual process, requiring a significant cleanup and teardown that went to the building’s studs, Burkhart said.

“That was even more dramatic than when the clinic was purchased,” she said. “Actually, more work had to go back into that reconstruction.”

Supply chain issues, a tight construction market and a slow insurance process added up. Initial plans to open in late 2022 were pushed to spring before the clinic received its final approvals. Burkhart compared the last year, including Wellspring’s legal battle against Wyoming’s abortion restrictions, to “the highest and loopiest” rollercoaster.

“It has been quite a ride,” she said.

New services

The Casper clinic joins Jackson’s Women’s Health and Family Care as the only abortion providers in Wyoming. However, Wellspring is the only full-service abortion provider, meaning it offers both medication and surgical abortion.

The distinction is an important one for Burkhart.

“Procedural abortion is just as important as medication abortion,” Burkhart said.

“Not everybody knows that they're pregnant by 70 or 77 days, which is 10 or 11 weeks,” she said. “It's important to have services that go beyond that point in time in case people aren't able to access abortion care when they find out they're pregnant.”

Wellspring will offer abortion, OB/GYN, family planning and eventually gender-affirming care. The decision to move toward providing gender-affirming care was an “organic” one, Burkhart said.

“We are an organization and a clinic that really deeply feels that people are the best agents for their bodies,” she said. “We are there to facilitate and help people get the best kind of health care that they need for themselves.”

However, for now, Wellspring will focus on women’s and reproductive health and its mission to expand abortion access in “abortion deserts.” In- and out-of-state physicians will serve patients from across Wyoming and other states, though the extent to which women and families from other states seek care in Casper remains a question, Burkhart said.

Wellspring has been using its website and social media to reach patients, while also contacting Wyoming doctors and other organizations who might refer them.

From the beginning, Wellspring has aimed to ease abortion access across Wyoming as women have increasingly left the state for abortions.

Wyoming Department of Health figures show that 98 women received abortions in the state in 2021. More than 400 Wyoming women traveled to Colorado for abortions the same year, more than any other state, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data.

“It is such a relief to know that we've worked so hard,” Burkhart said. “Now it's ensuring that people are able to come in and that we have the physicians and the staff who are able to see folks and care for folks.”

Safety concerns and looming restrictions

Burkhart shares excitement, but she also harbors concern.

Last month, federal authorities arrested and charged 22-year-old Casper woman Lorna Green in March for starting the fire that destroyed the clinic. They have accused her of targeting Wellspring because of her anti-abortion views.

Burkhart said that abortion providers have faced violence for decades, but the recent arson has added to her safety worries for both doctors and patients. Wellspring has added extra “layers of protection” to secure the clinic, she said.

“I am definitely even more concerned and on high alert now,” Burkhart said.

Another wave of abortion restrictions also looms. Earlier this year Wyoming lawmakers passed a second abortion ban. They also outlawed medication abortion effective July 1.

As with the state’s trigger ban, Burkhart and Wellspring Health Access, alongside a handful of Wyoming women and other abortion and health care providers, challenged it in court. Their lawsuit argues that both bans violate the Wyoming Constitution, infringing on the rights of women under its health care guarantee. In March, Teton County Judge Melissa Owens put a hold on the abortion ban in Wyoming for a second time while the group’s legal challenge makes its way through the courts.

Despite the attempts to curtail abortion, Burkhart is confident that the courts and Wyoming residents will ultimately preserve abortion access in the state.

“I have great faith in the Wyoming Constitution and the people of Wyoming,” she said.

No matter the final outcome of the legal challenge, Burkhart views Wellspring’s efforts over the last year as a success.

“If we're even able to serve a handful of people, then that's worth it,” she said. “No one's rights should be curbed because of fear of what might happen in the future.”

PHOTOS: Abortion in Wyoming Pro-choice protest Abortions rights protest Abortion-rights protesters The Women's Health Center and Family Care Clinic of Jackson Pro-life Protest Pro-life Protest Abortion-rights protest Abortion-rights protest Abortion-rights protest Abortion clinic fire Abortion-rights protest Abortion-rights protest Pro-life Protest Pro-life Protest Pro-life Protest Pro-life Protest Pro-life Protest