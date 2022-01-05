Salt Lake City flight outperforming expectations

For the month of November, the Casper/Natrona County International Airport anticipated losing around $115,000 in revenue on one daily flight to Salt Lake City.

Instead, it ended the month $375 in the black.

The Delta flight’s operator, SkyWest, brokered a mutual revenue guarantee with Natrona County in November to keep the daily flight in Casper as the airline cut service to small markets around the country.

While airports including Grand Junction, Colorado, and Lincoln, Nebraska, will lose their Delta service this month, the agreement saved one of Casper’s two flights to Utah by putting the county and state on the hook for up to $755,000 to recoup expected losses from fuel costs, taxes and fees. Sixty percent of the losses would be paid by Natrona County, and the other 40% by the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Commission.

The revenue guarantee runs through April, meant to keep the flight operating during the less trafficked winter months. The first payment, if there is money owed to SkyWest, will be due at the end of January, or the first quarter under the agreement.

While the estimated losses were calculated assuming each flight would be around 55% full, airport director Glenn Januska said that the passenger load ended up at 76% on the Salt Lake City flights through November. That means that there were 714 more passengers than expected. Some of that may be due to Thanksgiving travel, Januska said.

Fares, set by the airline, were also higher than expected in November, further increasing the revenue from those flights. Januska said that two additional flights were added during that month, which also helped put them in the black.

Airlines generally start looking at adding additional flights on a route once planes reach around 80% of capacity or higher. Once you’re nearing full flights, Januska said, rebooking people and handling delays or cancellations becomes much harder without other options.

So far, Januska said there has been no discussion with the airline about adding back the second flight, but that process is much easier than making the case to restore service in markets where it has been pulled. Casper’s second Salt Lake City flight was pulled at the beginning of November.

Like the rest of the country, the airport has seen more canceled flights than usual in the last several weeks.

Januska said he did not have data showing where those cancellations are coming from. It’s likely a combination of crew calling out due to COVID-19, mechanical problems or storms in the eastern U.S. preventing planes from getting to Denver or Salt Lake City for their Casper connections, he said.

