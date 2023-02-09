Scarlow’s Art and Coffee, a café and art supply shop on Second Street in downtown Casper, is featuring a new exhibit by contemporary artist Roy Uptain on images from the war in Ukraine.

Uptain, a former public affairs specialist for the Army National Guard, zeroes in on the “competing ideologies that create, circulate, and display images in times of conflict,” according to a press release from Scarlow’s. He wants to examine the relationship between what civilians see and the kind of images they take with their mobile phones or personal cameras, and how the military or government leaders seek to shape the narrative of the war through their own photographs.

It is Uptain’s own history with the Army that prompts him to use a more critical eye to examine images of war.

“We were taught to frame each narrative around command-approved talking points, control the backgrounds of photos so as not to reveal government secrets, and edit out the faces of special government operatives,” said Uptain in the press release. “This fueled my fascination with the methods special interest groups, like the military, use to manipulate public discourse and deceive their audiences.”

The exhibit, which is a solo one, will be up for a month. Twenty percent of all proceeds from the exhibit will be donated to United24, a “global digital initiative” started by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to raise money for Ukraine as the war between the country Russia rages on.

A reception and artist talk will be held at the café at 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 for those interested in learning more about the paintings.