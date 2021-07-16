Scenes from a day at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo livestock shows

“The young lady at the head of the line, I think she did an exceptional job on her questions,” the judge reels off. “Her goat is set up really well at all times, maybe gets the front two off the ground just a touch here and there.”

After the junior division completes its showing, the judge offers his advice to the children while they brace the goats against their legs — make sure to keep the front legs on the ground, stretch out the bodies (but not too much) and keep the hind legs planted just far enough apart.

“I really do like the junior showmanship because they have so much pride and joy,” the judge says. “Makes me a little jealous some days.”

Exhibits

In the late afternoon, fairgoers escape the heat in the Hall of Champions and the adjacent Exhibit Hall, where large square vents pump cold air over tables of crafts and projects.

Families mill about, pointing to sewing projects and clothing wrapped in clear plastic. A sheepish adolescent stands in front of a pot holder she sewed, explaining to a pair of adults with encouraging expressions how she managed the seams.