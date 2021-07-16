Scenes from a day at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo livestock shows

There’s a small audience in the stands of the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Industrial Building arena on Wednesday, the first day of livestock shows at this year’s fair.
Members of 4-H clubs across central Wyoming — from elementary-aged kids to teens — wrangle their animals in and out of the ring and tend to those in the pens.
While most stream into the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo later in the day to catch rides, gobble fried food and play carnival games, the livestock crowd camps out at the arena for most of the day.
Goats
Most people watching are down on the floor, in colorful camping chairs set up on the sawdust outside the ring. On the other side of the metal fence, kids parade goats around, answer a set of questions and spin around to make sure they’re always facing the judge.
“How many compartments do goats have in their stomachs?”
Outside, the fairgrounds are almost empty. The wind makes the vinyl signs on booths like the Big Chair — photos $5 — and the Spinning Bar — win $100! — flap loudly above the otherwise silent path from the unmanned ticket booth to the arena.
Inside, the judge speaks quickly into a microphone he’s keeping tucked into his back pocket.
“The young lady at the head of the line, I think she did an exceptional job on her questions,” the judge reels off. “Her goat is set up really well at all times, maybe gets the front two off the ground just a touch here and there.”
After the junior division completes its showing, the judge offers his advice to the children while they brace the goats against their legs — make sure to keep the front legs on the ground, stretch out the bodies (but not too much) and keep the hind legs planted just far enough apart.
“I really do like the junior showmanship because they have so much pride and joy,” the judge says. “Makes me a little jealous some days.”
Exhibits
In the late afternoon, fairgoers escape the heat in the Hall of Champions and the adjacent Exhibit Hall, where large square vents pump cold air over tables of crafts and projects.
Families mill about, pointing to sewing projects and clothing wrapped in clear plastic. A sheepish adolescent stands in front of a pot holder she sewed, explaining to a pair of adults with encouraging expressions how she managed the seams.
In the Exhibit Hall, the back wall is lined with prizewinning produce wilting on Styrofoam plates. Three stalks of rhubarb, three round bulbs of scallions, six snap peas, beets, four each of red and white potatoes and glass jars propping up stalks of basil, mint and lemon balm slowly succumbing to the heat.
“For best results, produce should be picked in the early morning, washed and brought for exhibiting in a cooler,” the fair standards dictate.
The lettuce is faring the worst in the weather.
“Superintendent will have the authority to dispose of entries which have begun to spoil before the end of fair. Exhibitors will still receive their ribbons and awards.”
In the middle of the Hall of Champions, a couple dozen large plastic bags of alpaca wool sit on a table, arranged by color.
There’s a small table in the corner dedicated to cake decorating, which includes a cake made to look like a serving of chips and salsa, one in the form of a lily pond and, of course, a classic basket weave pattern with colored roses.
“Decorating must be done on an artificial cake form, such as Styrofoam or inverted cake pan,” the rules and regulations read. “Do not exhibit real cakes.”
Trifold posters line the room’s walls. Tavia Ossa, 14, of the Buckaroos 4-H club, used one to document 100 days of keeping and using a sourdough starter (she used it to make pretzels, English muffins and raisin bread). Her ten-year-old sister, Karsten, submitted a poster showing how Wyoming’s wildlife and land form a food web.
Another poster details step-by-step instructions on how to bathe a guinea pig.
Swine and livestock
Back in the livestock arena, parents clutch crumpled copies of the program, which lists the contestants and standards for each event.
Down on the sawdust-covered floor, men in big hats and dusty boots stroll down rows of livestock — alpacas, chickens, goats, bulls and even a few ducks. They survey the pens like a collector searching a market. Sale contracts for the livestock are due Thursday at 11 a.m.
In a room to the side, stacks of chickens in cages cluck and crow for visitors.
“Reminds me of Florida, honey!” one woman calls out.
Kids weave through denim legs, running around the floor in Crocs or Converse sneakers.
Teenagers in T-shirts and jeans scoop feed or kiln-dried animal bedding into the pens. The buzz of a goat being shaved and dozens of others bleating compose a soundtrack for the arena.
In the ring, fat hogs are being led in circles as the humans leading them are gradually shooed out.
“If he had a little more looseness with his structure,” the swine judge says of a black-and-pink hog leaving the ring, “we would have kept him out here longer.”
A line of parents hang on the fence opposite the staging area, holding up phones and iPads recording videos of the event. One of the hogs slams into the fence, sending it shaking out of place.
A man with a red face in a red flannel shirt leaving the stands stops and leans over the first row of bleachers, which are much fuller than they were for the morning’s goat shows.
“Now that the hogs didn’t work out, you gonna bring some of them sheep down there?” he says to laughter from a group of plaid-clad kids.
He picks up his program and ambles off.
