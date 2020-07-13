School board member apologizes for 'stupid' comments but maintains virus isn't as serious as officials say

Christopherson, who is now running for Natrona County Commission, said that he personally would consider it a “blessing” if the “good Lord took me home” via the coronavirus if he were already old and sick. He said that he’d lost several elderly loved ones to serious illness and that he was grateful when they passed and their suffering ended.

But he acknowledged that most people — many of whom have sent him angry messages — wouldn’t consider it a blessing if they or a loved one died of the virus.

Still, he continued to question the severity of the virus and speculated that deaths were being attributed to the coronavirus even if the disease played no role in a person’s demise. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health flat-out rejected that suggestion.

“Nope,” Kim Deti said. “Nope. It has to be listed on the death certificate as either the primary or contributing cause of death. A classic example, somebody who tests positive, gets in their care and dies in car accident, that’s not going to count as COVID related.”