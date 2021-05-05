School district names Ellbogen meritorius educators

In conjunction with The Academic Awards Banquet, held since 1998 as a way to recognize the exemplary work of the top 10 percent of graduating high school seniors in Natrona County School District, educators are also honored.
Each of the honored students nominates three educations who have significantly contributed to their high academic achievement and positively influenced their educational journey in Natrona County. (This year, students were named in the April 25 edition of the Casper Star-Tribune.)
Educators who receive the most nominations from students are honored as an Ellbogen Meritorius Educator at the annual awards banquet.
The John P. Ellbogen Foundation and the Ruth R. Ellbogen Foundation graciously funded an endowment in order to continue presenting the educator awards in perpetuity.
This year’s Ellbogen Meritorious Educators are:
- Shannon Nelson - Natrona Virtual Program
- Lynne Murray - retired NCSD
- Cody Marvel - Centennial Junior High
- Jennifer Alvar - Dean Morgan Junior High
- Jamie Anderson - CY Middle School
- Brianna Farrell - Dean Morgan Junior High
- Ashlie Howell - Natrona County High School
- Inga McCoy - Kelly Walsh High School
- Rick Zimmer - Roosevelt High School
The Natrona County School District appreciates the Academic Awards Committee, as well as the Casper College Foundation, the Ellbogen Foundations, and the distinguished educators for their significant support and dedication to empowering every learner to grow, excel, and become successful contributors to our community.
"Congratulations to the 2021 Ellbogen Meritorious Educators on this recognition and tremendous honor. Your outstanding work to provide all students with positive and inspiring opportunities to excel and achieve high academic success has made a lasting positive impact on their educational journey and, ultimately, a significant positive contribution to educational excellence and our community," said Tanya Southerland, district director of public relations.
