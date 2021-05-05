School district names Ellbogen meritorius educators

In conjunction with The Academic Awards Banquet, held since 1998 as a way to recognize the exemplary work of the top 10 percent of graduating high school seniors in Natrona County School District, educators are also honored.

Each of the honored students nominates three educations who have significantly contributed to their high academic achievement and positively influenced their educational journey in Natrona County. (This year, students were named in the April 25 edition of the Casper Star-Tribune.)

Educators who receive the most nominations from students are honored as an Ellbogen Meritorius Educator at the annual awards banquet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The John P. Ellbogen Foundation and the Ruth R. Ellbogen Foundation graciously funded an endowment in order to continue presenting the educator awards in perpetuity.

This year’s Ellbogen Meritorious Educators are:

Shannon Nelson - Natrona Virtual Program

Lynne Murray - retired NCSD

Cody Marvel - Centennial Junior High

Jennifer Alvar - Dean Morgan Junior High

Jamie Anderson - CY Middle School

Brianna Farrell - Dean Morgan Junior High

Ashlie Howell - Natrona County High School

Inga McCoy - Kelly Walsh High School

Rick Zimmer - Roosevelt High School