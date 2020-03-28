School district, nonprofits and businesses rally to provide meals to students while out of school

Here is a ritual familiar to most. You are standing in line, clutching a plastic tray. Maybe you are thinking of who you will sit with today. Which realm of the cafeteria will be your domain for the next 35 minutes.
Maybe there’s a book or a game you’ve been eagerly waiting for a chance to crack into. You plan to use lunchtime for the endeavor, a cool 2-percent milk carton in one hand, some object of entertainment in the other.
Maybe you are just grateful for some free time. That prized reprieve from fractions and sentence diagrams and the War of 1812.
In the hours after the Natrona County School District announced it would be closing schools to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus, the district’s whole nutrition staff was pondering these questions of the lunchtime ritual and what the school closures would mean for the students whose only certain source of food for the day comes from school.
The district has pledged to offer brown-bag breakfasts and lunches to students during the closure to address this concern, and local businesses and nonprofits are contributing to the cause as well.
“They really had less than 24 hours' notice with the school closures,” said Tanya Southerland, the district’s spokesperson. “By that next day they had food ready.”
Indeed, the district announced March 15, a Sunday, that it would be suspending classes and closing district facilities until April 6, following recommendations from Gov. Mark Gordon that day.
The next day, food service staff had meals ready to hand out to students across the county. The district’s director of food service, Mike Pyska, said they had been handing out roughly 1,500 meals a day, between breakfasts and lunches, employing two big kitchens, 16 kitchen staffers, five drivers and a handful of food service employees to hand out the food bags at each site.
And the need is there.
Between the school district’s meal program and Food for Thought, a local nonprofit that provides meals to food-insecure students in the district, about 2,300 students are being fed.
Thirty-six percent of students enrolled in the Natrona County School District qualify for free or reduced lunch, a federal income-based program.
Jamie Purcell, Food for Thought’s director, said about 3,000 kids here are considered food insecure.
“So that paints a picture of need,” Purcell said.
Pyska said students don’t need to have qualified for free or reduced-price lunch to get the brown-bag lunches.
“If you’re struggling and need a lunch or breakfast for your kids, we’re here for that,” he said.
And to honor social distancing, a parent or sibling is able to pick up meals for each child in the family without all children being present.
Pyska said he expects to be able to continue the meal program for as long as the closure extends, so long as there aren’t severe supply-chain issues.
On Thursday, before the governor announced schools would be closed an additional two weeks through April 17, Pyska said the district had a plan in place for sustaining the program if the closure were extended.
“We are trying to foresee any of these challenges and overcome any way we can,” he said.
For Purcell, the closure announcement meant she had to pivot her program quickly.
Food for Thought has had a relationship with the Natrona County School District since 2013 through its weekend food bag program, which seeks to to provide a kid-friendly breakfast, lunch and dinner item to the district’s most food-insecure students for every day they are out of school.
Purcell had already been preparing for the nonprofit’s spring break meal program, which would normally provide students with a week’s worth of meals.
Her program covers 825 kids, each first identified by a teacher or counselor as someone in need of her help.
With the closure announcement, Food for Thought instead needed to pack those same kits with three weeks’ worth of food. So that’s what they did.
“The bonus is it’s what we do, so we were already prepared,” Purcell said.
But even with an experienced crew of volunteers, the operation needed to adapt. Many of Food for Thought’s regular volunteers are more medically at-risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 if they were to be infected, Purcell said.
“So we actually called most of our volunteers and said, ‘I love you, please stay home.’”
Purcell didn’t have to frantically call people to replace those volunteers, though, she said. She actually had to turn volunteers away to honor social distancing guidelines.
Volunteers worked in shifts of about 10-15 people spread throughout the Food for Thought building, packing meal bags. In total about 85 people helped prepare 45,000 meals for more than 800 students.
It’s not just formal institutions and practiced nonprofits coming forward to serve a need in the community.
Kelly Reyes owns the Wooden Derrick Cafe with her husband, Gabriel. She was getting tired of twiddling her fingers waiting for the next to-go call to come in, with her dine-in business eliminated by a statewide public health order closing many public gathering places. The restaurant had been scrubbed clean. The back corners and underneaths had been swept out. The counters polished to shine.
“You can only do that so many times,” she said. “So we said, 'Let’s just do something different than sitting here waiting for the phone to ring and watching the news.'”
Reyes and the restaurant’s cook, Ernie, made 25 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and 25 ham and cheese. They made homemade potato chips, sliced apples and included a homemade cookie in each bag.
Reyes and Ernie spread the word in as many Casper Facebook groups as they could find. By 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, Reyes had a steady stream of kids and adults alike coming by for the free sack lunches.
“We’re able to, so why not? Let’s just do it,” she said. “I’m glad that we can.”
As the economic toll of the coronavirus seeps into nearly every industry, the need for food programs is likely to grow. Unemployment claims in Wyoming have ballooned, and food pantries are struggling to afford the supply to meet the demand in the community.
Purcell and Food for Thought are part of several local and statewide task forces working to this effect. Purcell said she’s also working with Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon, who recently launched a COVID-19 resource page guiding residents to nutrition resources in their county.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.