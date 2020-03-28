School district, nonprofits and businesses rally to provide meals to students while out of school

Here is a ritual familiar to most. You are standing in line, clutching a plastic tray. Maybe you are thinking of who you will sit with today. Which realm of the cafeteria will be your domain for the next 35 minutes.

Maybe there’s a book or a game you’ve been eagerly waiting for a chance to crack into. You plan to use lunchtime for the endeavor, a cool 2-percent milk carton in one hand, some object of entertainment in the other.

Maybe you are just grateful for some free time. That prized reprieve from fractions and sentence diagrams and the War of 1812.

In the hours after the Natrona County School District announced it would be closing schools to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus, the district’s whole nutrition staff was pondering these questions of the lunchtime ritual and what the school closures would mean for the students whose only certain source of food for the day comes from school.

The district has pledged to offer brown-bag breakfasts and lunches to students during the closure to address this concern, and local businesses and nonprofits are contributing to the cause as well.

“They really had less than 24 hours' notice with the school closures,” said Tanya Southerland, the district’s spokesperson. “By that next day they had food ready.”