Schools, highways reopen Tuesday in Natrona County

Some highways out of Casper have reopened Tuesday morning following a Monday blizzard that dumped more than a foot of snow on the area.

U.S. 20/26 has reopened both east and west of Casper, as has Wyoming 487 south of town, though it remains closed at Medicine Bow.

Interstate 25, which had been closed from Buffalo to Douglas, is open as of 9:45 a.m.

Highway 220 west of the 487 turnoff remains closed.

Natrona County School District schools reopened Tuesday, with the exception of Red Creek and Alcova.

+3 Blizzard leaves Casper snowbound, forces widespread closures As of noon, nearly 13 inches had fallen at Casper/Natrona County International Airport.

The city of Casper also resumed operations Tuesday.

While the National Weather Service's winter storm warning ended early Tuesday morning, frigid temperatures persisted in central Wyoming after a night projected to hit wind chills of minus 5.

Stretches of Interstate 80 remain closed Tuesday morning in southern Wyoming.

