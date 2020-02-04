Schools, highways reopen Tuesday in Natrona County
Schools, highways reopen Tuesday in Natrona County

  • Updated
Blizzard

Interstate 25 is seen from a distance late Monday morning in east Casper. The highway closed because of a blizzard that dropped more than a foot of snow on central Wyoming.

 Brandon Foster

Some highways out of Casper have reopened Tuesday morning following a Monday blizzard that dumped more than a foot of snow on the area. 

U.S. 20/26 has reopened both east and west of Casper, as has Wyoming 487 south of town, though it remains closed at Medicine Bow. 

Interstate 25, which had been closed from Buffalo to Douglas, is open as of 9:45 a.m.

Highway 220 west of the 487 turnoff remains closed.

Natrona County School District schools reopened Tuesday, with the exception of Red Creek and Alcova.

The city of Casper also resumed operations Tuesday.

While the National Weather Service's winter storm warning ended early Tuesday morning, frigid temperatures persisted in central Wyoming after a night projected to hit wind chills of minus 5.

Stretches of Interstate 80 remain closed Tuesday morning in southern Wyoming.

 
