Schools, some highways reopen Tuesday in Natrona County

Some highways out of Casper have reopened Tuesday morning following a Monday blizzard that dumped more than a foot of snow on the area.

U.S. 20/26 west of Casper has reopened, as has Wyoming 487 south of town, though it remains closed at Medicine Bow.

Outside of Casper, Interstate 25 remains closed from Buffalo to Douglas, and U.S. 20/26 east of Casper is closed as well.

Natrona County School District schools reopened Tuesday, with the exception of Red Creek and Alcova.

The city of Casper also resumed operations Tuesday.

While the National Weather Service's winter storm warning ended early Tuesday morning, frigid temperatures persisted in central Wyoming after a night projected to hit wind chills of minus 5.

