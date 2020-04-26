Scuba diver dies at Alcova Reservoir

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man died while scuba diving Sunday at Alcova Reservoir, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office received a drowning call at 10:50 a.m., a spokesman said. People on scene attempted to provide first aid while medics responded to the reservoir west of Casper.

Few details were available about the incident, which took place near Cottonwood Campground. Authorities did say the man was part of a group of trained divers. They are examining the incident as a possible drowning.

The man was flown by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around noon.

The sheriff's office did not release the man's identity because some family members still needed to be notified.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 13 Angry 1