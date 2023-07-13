Here’s a riddle. There are two animals at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo this year that cannot be put in a pen, roped, tied, ridden or chased through a dirt-filled oval. What are they?

Answer: Sea lions. Zoe and Lily perform each day in a 20-minute long show called Sea Lion Splash right outside of the arena at the fairgrounds. They, along with their handlers — Suzy Bartholo, Willian Tabars and Frank Martin — come from Texas, traveling throughout much of the year to do shows at fairs and events.

On Wednesday afternoon, under the bright, bright Wyoming sun, Zoe and Lily balanced balls on their noses, danced and pretended to give kisses and tell secrets. They caught frisbees in their mouths and rings on their noses, all to the background noise of energetic pop music and cheers from the crowd.

In fact, cheering motivates them, Bartholo said at the beginning of the show. That and food. Both sea lions received a treat after almost every trick they performed.

Despite the overwhelming heat, the girls, as their handlers called them, drew a fairly sizable crowd. Afterwards, they took pictures with their fans, which attendees could purchase.

Cindy Hudson came from Juanita, Nebraska to visit her family and caught Zoe and Lily’s show while she was here. She left feeling very entertained, she told the Star-Tribune.

“It was very enjoyable,” Cindy said. “It’s very cute.”

Her final post-show remark? Good for all ages.

Zoe and Lily are rescues, their handlers said after the show. At their base in Texas, they have 17 sea lions, 14 of which are rescues and three of which have been born from the rescues.

Despite being quite busy with shows and traveling, all three handlers said that they enjoyed Casper, both the mountains and downtown. After the fair is over, their next stop is Bozeman.