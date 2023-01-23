Search for Casper man suspended after five days

The search for a Casper man who went missing at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park was suspended Monday following a five-day operation, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities collectively covered more than 100 miles over the ground and the adjacent North Platte River while looking for signs of 60-year-old Bruce Wayne Campbell. But as of Monday afternoon, he has not been located, a spokeswoman for the operation said.

Icy conditions on the river led to the operation’s suspension; the area will continue to be monitored until weather conditions ease up, providing better river access for search efforts.

Rescuers employed a combination of personnel on foot and on specialized equipment, dog teams, unmanned aerial vehicles, ground-based cameras, night-vision devices, an airboat and underwater sonar equipment.

Campbell’s disappearance remains under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist the search is asked to contact the sheriff’s office investigations division at 307-235-9282.

Foul play is not suspected.

The search for Campbell started on Thursday after a report of a suspicious unattended vehicle in the state park parking lot. A dog roaming on a leash was discovered near the vehicle.

Officials discovered the dog and the vehicle belonged to Campbell, who had told friends he was going to the park east of Casper to walk his dog. He did this frequently.

Campbell’s cell phone records indicated he was in the area of the state park on Thursday afternoon, but his device switched off shortly after, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that Campbell fell through the ice into the “quickly” flowing North Platte.

The sheriff’s office said it is working closely with Campbell’s family. His dog and vehicle have also been turned over to his family.

This is not the first disappearance from the popular swimming spot.

A 64-year-old man disappeared while taking his dogs for a walk there in January 2015. His family feared he had fallen through the ice while trying to rescue one of his dogs. His body was pulled from the river days later.

