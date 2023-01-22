Search for missing man at Edness Kimball State Park extends into fourth day

The search for a Casper man who went missing at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park extended into its fourth day on Sunday.

Authorities searched both the land and the adjacent North Platte River for signs of Bruce Wayne Campbell, a 60-year-old man from Casper, a spokeswoman for the operation said. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office asked the public to continue avoiding the area.

Campbell told friends he was going to the state park east of Casper on Thursday afternoon to walk his dog. Deputies later located his vehicle at the state park and found his dog roaming on a leash nearby. Rescuers from multiple agencies launched a coordinated search operation, the sheriff's office said.

Cell phone records indicated he was in the area of the state park on Thursday afternoon, but his device is no longer on, the sheriff's office said.

The North Platte on Thursday was mostly covered in snow and ice, with water flowing quickly underneath. Authorities are investigating the possibility that Campbell fell through the ice in to the frigid river. Deputies found a void in the ice in the area where his dog and vehicle were discovered, the sheriff's office said.

