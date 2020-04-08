Seasonal road construction underway in Casper

Beamer said this phase of construction is expected to go into next season. The final phase of the Midwest reconstruction project likely won’t begin until 2022.

Elsewhere, a portion of 21st Street is already under construction. Beamer said subsurface drainage has caused that street to deteriorate quickly and residents hoping to travel that way will be detoured.

Another sizable project involves the replacement of two waterlines on Ridgecrest Drive.

“That’s going to take a good part of the summer to get that done,” Beamer said.

The project will include repairing the street as well as replacing the utility below.

Beamer said it’s typical to plan projects this way to streamline work that often overlaps. When a water main needs replacing, for example, the department also considers the condition of the street and whether it can address both at the same time.

A few of this season’s projects reflect that, like the Ridgecrest Drive project.