Seasonal road construction underway in Casper

Casperites should expect to see road work around town if they do leave home this month, as construction season officially begins in the city.
A number of projects are already underway, and Casper Public Services Director Andrew Beamer said this season, like any other, will include a few bigger projects that might reroute some typical commutes.
The city's list of projects, which does not include Wyoming Department of Transportation projects, can be viewed on its website, and you can download a map of the projects here. WYDOT controls First and Poplar streets, Wyoming Boulevard and the western stretch of CY Avenue.
The city’s list includes starting the next phase of the Midwest Avenue reconstruction — a yearslong and multimillion-dollar improvement to Casper’s growing downtown.
Last year the city finished the first phase of that project, restoring the road between David and Elm streets. This next phase will restore the road between Elm and Walnut streets and cost about $3 million. Money for the project has already been allocated. The Wyoming Business Council will cover $1.5 million of the cost, and $1.9 million will come from Casper’s 1-cent fund.
Beamer said this phase of construction is expected to go into next season. The final phase of the Midwest reconstruction project likely won’t begin until 2022.
Elsewhere, a portion of 21st Street is already under construction. Beamer said subsurface drainage has caused that street to deteriorate quickly and residents hoping to travel that way will be detoured.
Another sizable project involves the replacement of two waterlines on Ridgecrest Drive.
“That’s going to take a good part of the summer to get that done,” Beamer said.
The project will include repairing the street as well as replacing the utility below.
Beamer said it’s typical to plan projects this way to streamline work that often overlaps. When a water main needs replacing, for example, the department also considers the condition of the street and whether it can address both at the same time.
A few of this season’s projects reflect that, like the Ridgecrest Drive project.
The department also looks at traffic volumes and internal data to prioritize projects. Earlier this year the city received a new resource for informing these decisions in the form of a streets assessment that gauged the conditions of the city’s street network.
That report was commissioned by the city and conducted by Infrastructure Management Services. The findings included an analysis of all 285 miles of city roadway and identified a number of needed maintenance and repair projects.
Beamer said projects identified by that report will start showing up in future capital improvement plans. The construction projects for this season had all been identified before the IMS report was finished.
As for how the city is going about these projects while limiting employees’ exposure to residents and vice versa, Beamer said they’ve made some changes. The city has implemented measures for staff to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus; Beamer’s department is no exception.
He said employees are working different hours so people can be on different shifts and limit exposure to their coworkers, “and then we are cleaning, cleaning, cleaning,” he said.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
