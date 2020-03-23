Second Natrona County coronavirus case identified

Health officials have identified a second case of coronavirus in Natrona County, they announced late Monday.

The positive identification means two people in Natrona County have now tested positive for the respiratory virus.

Officials at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department said they learned about the new case at 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to an announcement released minutes later.

The patient and immediate household members are now self-quarantining at the recommendation of health officials, the department said.

"The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is diligently working to complete thorough contact tracing on any positive cases identified in Natrona County," the announcement stated. "This process includes interviewing the positive patient, gathering travel history or possible places of exposure, and identifying and reaching out to any possible contacts as soon as possible. We assure you, we are working rigorously to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend they take the necessary precautions."

The new case brings to 29 the number of coronavirus cases identified in Wyoming. However, the actual number is almost certainly higher because testing is so limited.