Second Natrona County coronavirus case identified
breaking top story

Second Natrona County coronavirus case identified

Wyoming Medical Center's respiratory clinic COVID-19 test

Dr. Andy Dunn holds a COVID-19 test outside Wyoming Medical Center's new respiratory clinic.

 Elysia Conner

Health officials have identified a second case of coronavirus in Natrona County, they announced late Monday.

The positive identification means two people in Natrona County have now tested positive for the respiratory virus.

Officials at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department said they learned about the new case at 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to an announcement released minutes later.

The patient and immediate household members are now self-quarantining at the recommendation of health officials, the department said.

"The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is diligently working to complete thorough contact tracing on any positive cases identified in Natrona County," the announcement stated. "This process includes interviewing the positive patient, gathering travel history or possible places of exposure, and identifying and reaching out to any possible contacts as soon as possible.  We assure you, we are working rigorously to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend they take the necessary precautions."

The new case brings to 29 the number of coronavirus cases identified in Wyoming. However, the actual number is almost certainly higher because testing is so limited.

Also Monday, health officials offered new details about the county's first case, which was identified Friday. She is a woman in her 50s who is self-quarantining and appears to have contracted the virus during in-state travel.

The patient, whose diagnosis was confirmed last week, tested positive after being examined at a Wyoming Medical Center facility. That patient works in a health care setting, according to Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti, but not in a direct care position.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.

Wyoming cases by county

Fremont County: 10

Laramie County: 7

Sheridan County: 4

Teton County: 2

Campbell County: 1

Carbon County: 2

Natrona County: 2

Park County: 1

Where to go if you're sick

Natrona County residents who fear they have COVID-19 or another respiratory illness are encouraged to call Wyoming Medical Center's newest clinic, which was established specifically for this issue. The clinic will only test those patients who do not have the flu and who physicians believe may have COVID-19. The clinic, which accepts walk-ins but asks you to call ahead, can be reached at 307-233-0291. It's located at 245 S. Fenway St. in Casper.

The hospital has also launched a telehealth screening hotline. Patients who are experiencing respiratory illness symptoms such as fever, cough, nasal and chest congestion and sore throats can call the hotline, where they can speak with a registered nurse. The hotline number is 307-233-7288 and is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

