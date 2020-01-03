Second person dies after head-on crash west of Casper

A second Wyoming resident has died as a result of the Dec. 26 head-on crash between two pickups west of Casper.

Ronald Moniz, 69, died at a medical facility as a result of injuries in the crash, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol fatal crash summary update Friday. Moniz had been extricated from a GMC Sierra and taken by ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center.

Marie Moniz, a 71-year-old passenger in the same truck, died at the scene, the highway patrol previously reported. Both Ronald and Marie Moniz were wearing seat belts.

At around 5 a.m. Dec. 26, Ronald Moniz lost control on a turn at milepost 24 on U.S. Highway 20/26 and moved into the other lane, where the pickups collided head on, according to the highway patrol.

Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane against a guardrail.

The highway patrol said it was investigating speeding on Moniz's part as a contributing factor in the crash.

The other driver was able to get out of his truck on his own. He was also taken to Wyoming Medical Center.

Ice, frost and snow factored into the road conditions, according to the report.

