Second Rescued Treasures thrift store to open in west Casper
top story

Second Rescued Treasures thrift store to open in west Casper

  • Updated
Rescued Treasures

The new Rescued Treasures location on CY Avenue. The new store will open around Nov. 5.

 Mary Steurer

Wyoming Rescue Mission will open a second Rescued Treasures thrift store in west Casper in early November.

The new location is on CY Avenue, about a mile west of the Mountain Plaza Shopping Center. The store will launch its “soft opening” around Nov. 5, said Brad Hopkins, executive director for the Rescue Mission.

Just like the first Rescued Treasures, visitors can buy second-hand household goods and clothes, and donate their gently used items for resale. Participants in the Rescue Mission’s Discipleship Recovery Program will also work there, Hopkins said.

The idea to open a second storefront has been in the works for awhile, he said, but the Rescue Mission buckled down only buckled down on planning about a year ago.

Since then, the Rescue Mission has been busy renovating the building — which needed quite a bit of elbow grease, Hopkins said.

“It’s been a tremendous amount of work,” he said.

The goal is to expand Rescue Mission’s outreach to west Casper, and give those communities access to a thrift store closer to home, Hopkins added.

Located at 5345 CY Avenue, the store will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eventually, the Rescue Mission plans to open the store on Mondays, too, and expand its weekday hours.

