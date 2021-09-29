Second Street in downtown Casper to close for most of October

Second Street will be closed to traffic between David and Durbin streets starting on Oct. 4, the city of Casper said.

Parking along that stretch will also be closed, but sidewalks in the area will remain open for pedestrians.

Curb lines and crosswalks are set to be repaired along that stretch, and the street is also slated to be repaved with new asphalt. The project is scheduled to be done by Oct. 30.

Some crosswalks may be closed while the concrete is being repaired, city streets manager Shad Rodgers said. Pedestrians should find other places to cross the street.

Drivers on cross streets Center, Wolcott and Durbin should not be affected by the construction.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

