Self-Help Center to begin construction on new safe house

The Self Help Center in Evansville will begin construction on a new safe house later this month.

The center already has a six-bedroom domestic violence shelter, which serves about 140 women and children a year, executive director Jennifer Dyer said.

The new safe house will add four separate apartments — each with five beds — on top of that. It'll be located right next to its main building, at 740 Luker Lane.

The center launched a campaign to raise $500,000 for the safe house about a year ago. It will host a ground-breaking ceremony on the property May 26 at 10 a.m.

The Self Help Center expects the safe house to be open by Jan 1 of 2023, Walt Doney, the group's community outreach and events coordinator, said in an email.

Just like with its current shelter, it will provide support for people in immediate danger. They’ll be able to stay there for up to 30 days.

And because those four apartments are separate, the new safe house will be able to serve a wider demographic, Dyer said.

The layout of the current shelter is like a single house, she explained. People staying there have to share kitchen, lounge and bathroom space. Because of that, most of the time it only houses women and their kids. It’s single-sex because domestic violence survivors are often fleeing abusers of the opposite gender, said Dyer. They may not feel safe in a mixed-gender space.

The center works to help those who can’t stay in the shelter find other safe places around town — it might pay for their stay at a hotel, for example.

But with the four additional apartments, the Self Help Center will be able to serve more populations on its campus, Dyer said.

“This will be an opportunity to really make sure we’re accommodating everyone,” she said.

The Self Help Center focuses on crisis intervention and violence prevention. In addition to its emergency shelter, it helps connect survivors with resources, and educates the public about topics like domestic violence, sexual assault and substance abuse.

