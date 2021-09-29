Self Help Center to host service against domestic violence on Sunday

A dinner and candlelight vigil to end domestic violence will take place Sunday evening at Tate Pumphouse in Casper.

The Self Help Center, a local nonprofit offers support services and crisis intervention, hosts the event each year in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

It’s a chance for community members to gather in support of victims of domestic violence and their families, and to bring public attention to the issue, said executive director Jennifer Dyer.

The service will begin with a short dinner, followed by talks from Assistant District Attorney Jared Holbrook, Sheriff John Harlin and KC Hunsicker, a probation and parole agent.

The speakers will share their experience working on domestic violence cases and discuss its impact on the community, Dyer said.

Vic Orr, who runs violence prevention programming for the Self Help Center, will perform a song he wrote to in remembrance of domestic violence victims.

Dalene Asmus of the county sheriff’s office will read aloud victims’ names before a candle and flower ceremony.