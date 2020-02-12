You are the owner of this article.
Semi crash closes I-25 in Casper
Interstate 25 closure

A semi truck closed Interstate 25 in Casper.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

A semi truck overturned in snowy weather on Interstate 25 in Casper on Wednesday, blocking both lanes of the highway. 

The southbound lanes are closed from Poplar Street to Wyoming Boulevard due to the crash, Casper police said in a Facebook post. Additional crashes also occurred in the area.

The northbound lanes are closed from Wyoming Boulevard to McKinley Street, police said. 

Police said they didn't have information yet on injuries.

Police advised people to avoid the area. 

At about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, barrel-shaped orange traffic cones closed off the southbound entrance to the highway. Passenger vehicles and tractor trailers eased slowly eastbound down a detour along F Street. A smattering of vehicles driving on the interstate indicated the highway had been at least partially re-opened in the northbound direction.

Snow has been falling in the Casper area for much of Wednesday, causing slick roads.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 from Casper to Douglas were closed for a time, but reopened just before 1 p.m.

