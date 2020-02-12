Semi crash temporarily closes I-25 in Casper

A semitruck overturned in snowy weather on Interstate 25 in Casper around noon Wednesday, temporarily blocking both lanes of the highway. The lanes reopened hours later — northbound at 2 p.m. and southbound at 2:40 p.m. — according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes were closed from Poplar Street to Wyoming Boulevard due to the crash, Casper police said in a Facebook post. Additional crashes also occurred in the area.

The northbound lanes were closed from Wyoming Boulevard to McKinley Street, police said.

Police said they didn't have information yet on injuries and advised people to avoid the area.

At about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, barrel-shaped orange traffic cones closed off the southbound entrance to the highway. Passenger vehicles and tractor trailers eased slowly eastbound down a detour along F Street. A smattering of vehicles driving on the interstate indicated the highway had been at least partially re-opened in the northbound direction.

Snow fell in the Casper area for much of Wednesday, causing slick roads.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 from Casper to Douglas were closed for a time, but reopened just before 1 p.m.

