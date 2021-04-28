Service Thursday to honor Casper graduate killed in Utah crash

A Casper graduate killed in a wrong-way crash in Utah last week will be honored at a service in Casper on Thursday afternoon.

Gwendolyn Mary Doner, a 19-year-old Kelly Walsh High School alumna, was merging onto an interstate in Murray, Utah, on April 19 when a truck driver hit her car head-on going the wrong way. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, she was found in critical condition and taken for treatment by airlift.

On April 21, Doner succumbed to her injuries and died in the early hours of the morning.

According to an obituary published in the Star-Tribune, a service celebrating her life is set for 4 p.m. Thursday at Highland Park Community Church in Casper.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, a vigil was held in her honor in Murray.

A GoFundMe page organized by Doner’s stepfather, John Myers, has raised more than $28,000 as of Wednesday, surpassing its goal of $25,000. Myers’ description says the money will go towards Doner’s medical bills and services, and any remaining funds will be given to her boyfriend.