Service Thursday to honor Casper graduate killed in Utah crash
Service Thursday to honor Casper graduate killed in Utah crash

  • Updated
Gwen Doner

Gwen Doner

 Courtesy of Gwen Doner's family and Utah Highway Patrol

A Casper graduate killed in a wrong-way crash in Utah last week will be honored at a service in Casper on Thursday afternoon.

Gwendolyn Mary Doner, a 19-year-old Kelly Walsh High School alumna, was merging onto an interstate in Murray, Utah, on April 19 when a truck driver hit her car head-on going the wrong way. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, she was found in critical condition and taken for treatment by airlift.

On April 21, Doner succumbed to her injuries and died in the early hours of the morning.

According to an obituary published in the Star-Tribune, a service celebrating her life is set for 4 p.m. Thursday at Highland Park Community Church in Casper. 

Last week, a vigil was held in her honor in Murray. 

A GoFundMe page organized by Doner’s stepfather, John Myers, has raised more than $28,000 as of Wednesday, surpassing its goal of $25,000. Myers’ description says the money will go towards Doner’s medical bills and services, and any remaining funds will be given to her boyfriend.

“Gwen's greatest strength was helping and caring for others,” the GoFundMe page says. “Gwen's final gift was to donate her organs to others....She leaves behind a devastated family and friends who continue to try and make sense of all of this.”

After graduating from Kelly Walsh in 2020, Doner moved to Salt Lake City to pursue training in massage therapy and holistic healing at Healing Mountain Massage School, according to the obituary.

A release from the Utah Highway Patrol says the truck driver who hit Doner’s car was being pursued by police after intentionally hitting a parked police vehicle when he turned the wrong way onto the ramp. The driver tried to flee the scene, but was reportedly caught by police quickly after.

