Seven candidates in running for two short-term Casper council seats

Seven Casperites are hoping to fill two short-term open seats on Casper City Council.

The council is set to interview the candidates for the four-month vacancies in wards 2 and 3 (Casper’s east and west sides) and choose the interim members on Tuesday. The two chosen will serve until January, when the newly-elected council members are set to be sworn in.

Two candidates have served on Casper City Council before, and several others have local government and board experience.

While debating how to fill the positions in the middle of an election cycle, current council members agreed that someone with experience would be able to jump into the role without the steep learning curve that new members face.

Council members Shawn Johnson and Vice Mayor Steve Freel resigned from the council in August, as each of them moved to new homes outside their wards.

Both Johnson and Freel were already planning to leave the council when their terms expired in January to run for seats on the Natrona County commission.

Johnson, who represented Ward 2 for eight years, will be on the November ballot as a Libertarian candidate for a four-year term. Freel won the primary vote for a single two-year term, and will be unopposed in November. He has served Ward 3 since 2019 and was mayor for two years.

Ward 2

Three contenders filed bids to fill Johnson’s west Casper seat for the next four months.

Kenyne Humphrey, a four-time mayor of Casper who sat on the council for three terms, said she thinks that experience would help her get up to speed on upcoming votes.

“I want to get us to a place that matches the community and the council’s goals,” she said. “Then I’m ready to get out of the way when the new council members are appointed.”

Another candidate, Carol Johnson, has served on city councils in Golden and Loveland, Colorado, according to her application. Her resume shows a career working with nonprofits, including a stint at the Casper Boys & Girls Club. Now, she works as a nonprofit consultant.

Marlan Ferguson, the third candidate in Ward 2, also has a long history in municipal government. Ferguson moved to Casper three years ago after retiring from his final post as city administrator of Grand Island, Nebraska, and after 40 years in city management.

Ferguson said he’s “always been impressed” with Casper and doesn’t have any specific gripes with the city. As the vote to renew the county’s 1-cent optional sales tax comes this fall, he said he’d like to make sure the city doesn’t get too dependent on that money and push back against efforts to make it permanent.

Ward 3

Longtime local official Terry Wingerter said that while four months doesn’t give the interim members much time to make big changes on the council, he’d like to spend that time collaborating with other council members on ongoing issues.

Wingerter served for eight years on the council in the '80s, then went on to win four terms on the Natrona County commission. He ran for that post again this year, but was eliminated in last month’s primary.

If chosen, Wingerter said he would focus on getting the 1-cent tax passed again, supporting the local health department and enticing businesses to move to Casper.

Mike Pyatt, another candidate in Ward 3, served on the Mills town council starting in 2016. These days, he’s active in far-right group Liberty’s Place 4 U and has spoken at Casper council meetings against the planned abortion clinic on Second Street.

Pyatt said that while Casper’s budget and reach are larger than Mills, his background is suited to the job.

“Like any government, the priority is to serve the people and spend the least amount of money,” he said.

For Amanda Haptonstall, who works in the Natrona County School District’s athletics and activities office, this short-term seat would be her first public office. She’s thought about running for local positions before, and said her work with the district means she understands the back end of setting policies and procedures.

She’s seen how high school sports bring revenue to Casper and said she’d like to see more events and businesses come to the city.

“I’d like to keep education and jobs local, instead of everyone wanting to leave just so they can get a job,” Haptonstall said.

Michael McIntosh ran for a council seat in 2020, losing to member Steve Cathey by around 80 votes. He’s on the local planning and zoning commission now — as is Wingerter — and said his connections across Casper would help him know what residents want.

He said he’s in support of the 1-cent tax being made permanent and that the effects would be “devastating” if it’s not renewed in November.

McIntosh, a business consultant, moved back to Casper after living all over the U.S. and in Brazil. He said those experiences give him a unique perspective on local issues.