Several Veterans Day events scheduled around Casper

Several Veterans Day events are scheduled for the Casper area on Thursday including a roll call at Casper College, a meal at Wyoming Rescue Mission and multiple school ceremonies.

The Casper College Veterans Club will host its fifth annual Veterans Roll Call beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will continue throughout the day and honor all Wyoming-born service members who were killed in action, the school says. The roll call will be held in front of the Union/University Building fireplace.

The rescue mission will host a meal and recognition for veterans starting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the dining hall at the Park Street Center, 230 N. Park St. Anyone who is hungry is invited to attend.

“While we wish these homeless veterans did not need our life-restorative services, we are glad to be here for them in their hour of need, as they were for us to help defend and protect our country,” said Brad Hopkins, executive director of Wyoming Rescue Mission.

Various Casper schools are set to hold public ceremonies Thursday to recognize veterans.

CY Middle School will hold its fifth annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 8:15 a.m. Veterans will be greeted in the school library by staff and students and may enjoy coffee and donuts before being recognized. In addition, the school’s band, orchestra and choir students will perform. Veterans, please RSVP to Jill Weibel at (307) 253-2700.

Centennial Junior High is hosting its 19th annual Veterans Day Assembly, with guest speaker Army Reserve Specialist Pastor Don Bergstrom. The 8:15 a.m. assembly will be held in the Centennial Junior High gym. Veterans, their spouses and families are invited for coffee and rolls before the assembly from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Veterans will be escorted to the gym at 8:05 a.m. Please RSVP to Centennial’s Main Office at 307-253-2900 or Jill H. Pomroy at

.

Fort Caspar Academy will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 1:15 p.m. The event will include a short presentation, videos and songs to honor veterans.

Wyoming State Parks, meanwhile, is waiving its day use and entrance fees for veterans on Thursday. All veterans with proof of their status can enter any Wyoming State Park, including Edness Kimball Wilkins just outside of Casper, free of charge.

