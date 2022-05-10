Shooting competition coming to Casper in July

The Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, a target-shooting competition, will be held in Casper from July 28-31 at the Stuckenhoff Shooters Complex.

Founded in 2017, the event draws shooters from across the U.S. and Canada. Up to 360 people are expected to compete, according to a Tuesday news release.

This is the first time the competition is coming to Casper, with Cody and Cheyenne hosting it in previous years.

Competitors will be scored for completion and accuracy over 10 stages.

“Not only does this high-level shooting competition provide an exciting opportunity for recreational shooters, but it also brings in hundreds of visitors from across the country that boost our local and state economies with additional travel and tourism dollars,” said Laurel Thompson, outreach coordinator for Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation.

The office is partnering with Visit Casper and the Casper Shooters Club to organize the event. It’s sponsored by Vortex Optics, which makes optical equipment for firearms.

The competition is open to the public. For more information, visit caspershooters.com.

