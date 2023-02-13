The Beacon Club, which has served Natrona County’s thirsty cowboys for decades, is getting a new owner.

But amid rumors and speculation that the ownership change will bring about additions of gambling machines or bigger concerts, Laura Ryan, the Beacon Club’s existing owner, has this to say: The new owners “are planning on keeping it the same right now.”

The new owner is Eric Nelson, who also owns Wyoming Downs, which operates live horse racing and off-track facilities in several Wyoming cities. He has owned the Downs since 2013.

Ryan, the bar’s longtime owner, confirmed that plans were on track to transfer ownership by the end of April. She’s getting older, she said, and it’s getting “hard to, you know, stay up.”

“It’s a night job,” she said with a laugh.

Ryan said that the Beacon “has no plans right away” to put any more gambling machines in, and the same manager will continue to run the club “exactly the way it is right now.” She doesn’t anticipate any major changes.

The Beacon is Casper’s famous western destination, a popular spot during events like College National Finals Rodeo, but also year round. It’s affectionately known as the place “where the cowboys go sneakin’,” and it draws several hundred people some nights, with dancing lasting until early in the morning.

The establishment also hosts many events, such as Thankful Thursdays, throughout the year, and attracts national touring acts.