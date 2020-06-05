Sights and sounds from the George Floyd vigil and march in downtown Casper
Sights and sounds from the George Floyd vigil and march in downtown Casper

Hundreds have gathered Friday evening in downtown Casper to protest police brutality in response to the police killing of George Floyd. Watch the live video of the vigil and march here.

Below, find coverage of the demonstration from Star-Tribune reporters on the scene. Refresh this page throughout the evening to see the latest updates.

 
