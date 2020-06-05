Sights and sounds from the George Floyd vigil and march in downtown Casper

Hundreds have gathered Friday evening in downtown Casper to protest police brutality in response to the police killing of George Floyd. Watch the live video of the vigil and march here.
Below, find coverage of the demonstration from Star-Tribune reporters on the scene. Refresh this page throughout the evening to see the latest updates.
The official demonstration is now over. People walking back downtown.— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
Jimmy Simmons is invoking what happened in Ferguson, MO after Michael Brown was killed by a police officer. “We want you to respect all the property.... David street station is closed, that is private property.”— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
Fists up as Simmons closes.— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
Keisha ends her remarks asking for another moment of silence. This is the crowd. Sniffles, tears, it’s an emotional moment pic.twitter.com/kNF3A9J5k2— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
Keisha is asking audience to research politicians and then go out and vote. Said her generation is getting into age to run for elected spots. “Let’s get in there” she said. “It’s time to stop being tolerated and to start being accepted.”— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
Says Floyd’s crying out for his mom before death broke mothers hearts. youth needs safe havens to protect them. Said they need fathers to protect them guide them heal them.— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
Keisha is emotional and takes a minute to gather herself as the crowd cheers her on. “Every mothers heart became one and broke,” when George Floyd called out for his mother, she said.— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
Keisha Simmons is acknowledging the man now. Then starts remarks with law enforcement code of honor. pic.twitter.com/zNmDEOe0n9— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
https://t.co/j6u1Dbm1fQ pic.twitter.com/YOVVBlbYa3— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
This man has been standing behind the speakers for the duration, holding this photo of George Floyd. I don’t think he’s let it down once. pic.twitter.com/mg2MOU8v0g— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
She wants the creation of a local citizen policy review board of the police. Wants any officer who turns off camera, covers badge, etc “is fired immediately.” Bias screening for employees.— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
Ends his remarks by asking protestors to “do what’s asked” once the event concludes. A reference, it seems, to the impromptu march down 2nd Street Wednesday.— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
Says officers are out protecting ability to meet here. Asks folks to leave after as asked (by organizers).— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
Says Jesus called for folks to help their neighbors.— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
Says “we were ashamed” of a person with whom they share a profession.— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
He says 8:48 of silence held earlier was an awful long time. Says his officers understand that. Says he’d like them to be here. But he had to assign them elsewhere.— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters: The police Dept likes to stay neutral, “it’s not going to be possible for me to do that today.” He said. “What you are seeing is our community standing in unity for the right cause.” pic.twitter.com/jI8Oa5fjrM— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
“Before you call someone a liberal or a libtard or a bigot, think about it,” Bovee said, encouraging empathy. “Moving forward I want to hear everyone’s experience.” Experiences of police brutality and experiences of officers themselves.— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
“If you aren’t angry, you’re not paying attention.”— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
Meeshla Bovee, who led the speakers on Wednesday, is talking about George Floyd’s life. His interests. She asks the crowd “why is it that it takes a death for us to stand up.” pic.twitter.com/Pe6YCh42RE— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
Says George “Big Floyd” Floyd was a football player who went to state. He was a person not a hashtag.— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
It looks like the speakers were given time limits, so Wiggins is finished with his remarks. Meeshla Bovee is up next. pic.twitter.com/y8YdlQx9lM— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
Asks for conversation about social economics and distribution of wealth. Crowd cheers. He concludes remarks and raises hands. Another set of applause.— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
“We don’t have to agree, but respect one another.” “The time is now to have those uncomfortable conversations.” Wiggins teaches 6th grade geography in Casper, he’s focusing many of his remarks at young ppl.— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
“We have to learn our history people. And not just learn it, understand it.” He speaks directly to young people.— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
Shawn Wiggins saying that America is not united. “We gotta get that back” he says. Identifies a generation gap.— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
We’re at Hall of Justice. The speakers have begun, starting with Jimmy Simmons, one of the events organizers. pic.twitter.com/FZ25u8awgR— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
One participant has begun singing, now some are clapping with. pic.twitter.com/HycjSiyRAa— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
Riffing on the lyrics/melody of What’s going on.— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
I ask Jake Bigelow of CPD if guys standing down with one of these alleys are cops. He says no. Anybody associated with law enforcement and with “guns out like that” is going to be wearing a badge and/or uniform.— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
The march had started. They’re walking down a downtown street in total silence right now. pic.twitter.com/6qYE1CSIrp— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 6, 2020
Lundgren asks folks to remain silent while walking. She says people “not with us” will try to “give you trouble.” Says “don’t respond.” Says responding would give away power.— Shane Sanderson (@shanersanderson) June 6, 2020
