Sign language interpreting gives deaf community crucial access to coronavirus information

“Hearing people are watching it, and they're watching the interpreter and just the awareness, increasing an awareness that there is a deaf community out there.”

Awareness has grown about the need for interpreted news since Hurricane Katrina, when many deaf people didn't know about things like approaching floods or evacuations, Parson said. During the pandemic, through, she's often seen the camera focused on the governor of New York, for example, or other officials while the interpreter is cut out.

“Which doesn't make any sense at all, because it cuts out the deaf people. They can't have the information. So it's wonderful that they bring in an interpreter, but I think that the news has become aware that, ‘Hey, the reason why the interpreter is there is so that we can see them.’”

Another national improvement is increased use of certified deaf interpreters — deaf or hard-of-hearing people trained to work in a team with a hearing interpreter. The hearing interpreter watches the speaker from the audience and signs to the certified deaf interpreter, who translates it into more of a native sign language that can reach a wider range of ALS users, Schenfisch said. They’re likelier to use more specialized and expressive gestures, which makes the communication clearer.