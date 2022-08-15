Sinkhole opens in east Casper

A sinkhole opened Thursday evening on a street in east Casper.

The sinkhole developed near the intersection of Eighth Street and Long Lane, police said. It was likely caused by the recent heavy rains.

Public works crews closed streets in the area and were working Thursday night to assess the damage, police said. No other service were being affected.

Authorities asked people to stay out of the area as crews worked. People who live in the area were asked to take alternative routes home.

Because the sinkhole was likely caused by the recent spate of heavy rains, police asked the public to be aware of damage to area roads and to report anything concerning to the city dispatch center at 307-235-8278.