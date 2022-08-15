 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sinkhole opens in east Casper

  • Updated
  • 0
Sinkhole

Workers stand around a sinkhole near the intersection of Eighth Street and Long Lane on Monday.

 Marvin Rone, Star-Tribune

A sinkhole opened Thursday evening on a street in east Casper. 

The sinkhole developed near the intersection of Eighth Street and Long Lane, police said. It was likely caused by the recent heavy rains.

Public works crews closed streets in the area and were working Thursday night to assess the damage, police said. No other service were being affected.

Authorities asked people to stay out of the area as crews worked. People who live in the area were asked to take alternative routes home.

Because the sinkhole was likely caused by the recent spate of heavy rains, police asked the public to be aware of damage to area roads and to report anything concerning to the city dispatch center at 307-235-8278.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wyoming rider wins worldwide horse race

Wyoming rider wins worldwide horse race

By the end of day one of the Mongol Derby, Jackson competitor Deidre Griffith finished last behind 46 riders. Eight days later, she, alongside her partner, were the first to cross the line.

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News