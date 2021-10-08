Sissy Goodwin gained national attention as a Wyoming man who wore women's clothes. A year after his death, his wife is keeping his legacy alive.

Vickie Goodwin was supposed to meet her husband at the Smithsonian Museum, and he was very, very late.

The Wyoming natives were visiting D.C. for her job, and while she attended a meeting, Sissy had gone off to sightsee. Now he was nowhere to be found. And what could she do? It was 1997, and they didn’t have cell phones.

She was beside herself. Back then, a man could get in a lot of trouble for walking around D.C. in a skirt and blouse.

After a couple of hours, Sissy turned up, Vickie recalled. He had gone to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where he met a photographer from the Washington Post, he told her. The Post was taken in by his attire, and wanted to write about him.

Days later, Dateline and Good Morning America called. They wanted to talk, too.

“Do you even want to do any of this?” Vickie recalls asking him. He said he did.

“He was always encouraging me to reach beyond,” she said Tuesday at their Douglas home. She laughed and rolled her eyes as she spoke, as if to say, "That’s Sissy."

Larry "Sissy" Goodwin’s clothing tended to turn heads — a self-described cross-dresser, he felt most himself in peasant-sleeve tops, skirts and bows in his hair.