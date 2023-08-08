Six new bar and grill liquor licenses are up for grabs in Casper after the Wyoming Legislature in February set into motion a five-year plan to increase the number of licenses across the state — and more businesses than ever are eligible to apply.

The Legislature created bar and grill liquor licenses in 2007 as an alternative to restaurant liquor licenses. As the name implies, the licenses were originally geared toward establishments that offer restaurant as well as bar-style dining.

But after a recent amendment to state law, bar and grill licenses can now go to entertainment-based establishments, too.

According to the state, venues offering “any activity designed to provide diversion or amusement, regardless of the age required for the activity” can count as entertainment establishments — think an arcade, bowling alley or indoor golf range. (One caveat is that bar and grill liquor licenses can’t go to gambling houses or places that offer adult entertainment.)

Businesses with bar and grill licenses must make at least 60% of their revenue from food or entertainment purchases, as opposed to alcohol.

The city will begin accepting applications for its six open bar and grill liquor licenses on Wednesday.

According to the city’s website, the Casper City Council may assess applications according to criteria including:

whether the business is located in a redevelopment or urban renewal area, or a location with disproportionate lack of food and drink venues;

whether the business will be improving an existing building or constructing a new one; and

whether the business will be creating new jobs.

The licenses cost a prorated $10,500 for the first year plus a $3,000 annual renewal fee. For information about how to apply, visit the city’s website at casperwy.gov, call 307-235-7568 or email Carla Mills-Laatsch, Casper’s licensing specialist, at camills@casperwy.gov. Applications close September 29 at 8 a.m.

Unlike the restaurant licenses, which have no state-level cap, the availability of bar and grill licenses in each Wyoming community is governed by a population-based formula codified in statute.

The Legislature during the 2023 session passed an amendment to state law adjusting the formula to give local governments an extra infusion of licenses. (In the months leading up to that change, lawmakers heard from a handful of local officials and business owners who argued the former allocation was too small for many Wyoming communities.)

Last month, municipalities and counties each got at least two more licenses according to the following formula:

towns and cities with fewer than 7,500 people, which previously could have no more than two bar and grill liquor licenses, received an additional two;

cities with fewer than 20,000 people, which previously could have no can have no more than six bar and grill liquor licenses, will get four more; and

cites with between 20,000 and 30,000 people, which currently can have no more than 10 liquor licenses, will also receive another four.

For cities with populations above 30,000 — that’s Cheyenne, Casper, Gillette and Laramie — the formula is a bit different. Previously, those communities were each granted 10 bar and grill licenses, plus one more for every additional 7,500 residents. As of July 1, that base allocation was increased to 14, and each city got one more permit for every additional 5,000 residents.

That brought the total number of bar and grill licenses in Casper to 19.

Additionally, counties are granted four licenses per 7,500 people living outside incorporated towns and cities.

Communities can expect to receive another dose of extra licenses in July 2028.

