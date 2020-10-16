 Skip to main content
Six more students and staff test positive at Natrona County schools
NATRONA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Sam Britz adds a chemical to deactivate samples of coronavirus so the lab can safely handle them for testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Casper area schools, the Natrona County School District reported Friday.

The new cases include:

  • a Kelly Walsh High School staff member;
  • a Verda James Elementary School staff member;
  • a Kelly Walsh student;
  • a Natrona County High School student;
  • a Centennial Junior High School student; and
  • a Manor Heights Elementary School student.

In addition, there are 86 students who’ve been directed by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department to quarantine.

There have now been 53 cases of COVID-19 identified in Natrona County schools since they reopened in early September. Of those, 17 have been identified in the past week. That’s about one-third of all cases.

Health officials have been complimentary of how Wyoming’s public schools have handled the pandemic. Face coverings are mandatory if students cannot social distance. Hand washing is also required, and schools have installed partitions to limit the spread of the virus.

Wyoming is experiencing a surge in cases that began last month. On Friday, the state recorded it’s all-time high for single day cases with 290.

Cases are also jumping in Natrona County. The county recorded more cases in September than in the previous six months of the pandemic.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 938 total cases in Natrona County.

