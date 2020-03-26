Six Natrona County coronavirus cases can be traced and don't indicate community spread, officials say

The six cases of coronavirus identified so far in Natrona County can be tied to two groups of individual clusters and are likely not the result of community spread, the health department here said Thursday.

"With the information we have been provided by the Wyoming Department of Health, in regard to the current positive cases in Natrona County, that has been collected through contact tracing we do not believe there is community spread within Natrona County right now," the Casper-Natrona County Health Department said in an announcement. "Currently, we believe the six positive cases within Natrona County to be part of two epidemiologically traced clusters.

"This means that all Natrona County cases can be tied to two groups of a positive origin."

If the disease has been shared via community spread, it would mean people couldn't trace from whom they got it from. In other parts of Wyoming -- notably Teton County, where there's been seven cases -- officials have said there is evidence of community spread.

As of Thursday at noon, there are 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, a nearly 100 percent increase in just a few days. Nationally, there have been at 75,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths.