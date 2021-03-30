Sixty-five at county jail have received COVID-19 vaccine

Sixty-five people at the Natrona County Detention Center have been vaccinated against COVID-19, county officials say.

According to Natrona County Sheriff’s Sgt. Taylor Courtney, the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was offered to everyone being held at the jail on March 19. Of the 227 inmates there at that time, 65 accepted the vaccine.

People in prison or jail, and others in group living settings, became eligible to be vaccinated under Phase 1c of Wyoming’s rollout. That phase began on March 18 in Natrona County.

Courtney said any future vaccination efforts at the jail depend on the county health department and its stock, particularly of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The department had reserved that vaccine for people in jail and other transient living situations prior to the opening of Phase 2, since it doesn’t require the department to schedule an appointment for a second dose.

“Administering it within the jail setting, we don't know for sure they'll be back in jail by the time we go to do a second dose,” Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said. “We'll probably continue to use Johnson & Johnson just for the logistical purposes.”

The county is slated to get 600 more Johnson & Johnson doses in April.