Skate with princesses, swim with Anna and Elsa top activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Casper Model Railroaders Association resumes regular hours at the Model Train Clubhouse: Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The annual business meeting is at 1 p.m. at the clubhouse. There will be an interesting agenda: review of 2019, new members, election of officers, new business, etc. All model railroaders are welcome.

Every thrift shop in the world seems to be packed full of lost, stand-alone teacups that don’t match with any set, but are still amazingly beautiful and deserving of some love. Turning them into candles gives them a new life as pretty, inexpensive tabletop decorations. They don't take much time and effort to make, and are also great as birthday, baby shower and hostess gifts. Join this adult crafting program at 2 p.m. in the Crawford Room where you can make vintage teacup candles. All supplies provide at no cost. No registration required. First come, first served. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.