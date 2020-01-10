Skate with princesses, swim with Anna and Elsa top activities

As winter strengthens its grip, skate outdoors with princesses and swim indoors with Anna and Elsa. Here is a summary of Saturday fun, as provided to the Star-Tribune.
Food For Thought Winter Maker’s Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 420 West 1st Street. Come support local and sample delicious homemade goodies, perfect for yourself or gift giving.
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3. The Princess Skate presented by Casper Farm Bureau is 1 to 3 p.m. Little princes and princesses will love meeting the princesses from Dream Upon a Princess LLC. Glide around on the ice with your favorite characters for a royally fun time. Kiddos who dress as their favorite princess or prince will receive $1 off ice skating.
The Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Family Aquatic Center are excited to host a summer time favorite in the middle of winter. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Winter Family Pool Party. There will be a great deal of Frozen themed prizes to give away, as well as an appearance from Anna and Elsa themselves. Admission is free thanks to the Community Recreation Foundation. All rules still apply, including all children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult within arm’s reach at all times.
Casper Model Railroaders Association resumes regular hours at the Model Train Clubhouse: Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The annual business meeting is at 1 p.m. at the clubhouse. There will be an interesting agenda: review of 2019, new members, election of officers, new business, etc. All model railroaders are welcome.
Every thrift shop in the world seems to be packed full of lost, stand-alone teacups that don’t match with any set, but are still amazingly beautiful and deserving of some love. Turning them into candles gives them a new life as pretty, inexpensive tabletop decorations. They don't take much time and effort to make, and are also great as birthday, baby shower and hostess gifts. Join this adult crafting program at 2 p.m. in the Crawford Room where you can make vintage teacup candles. All supplies provide at no cost. No registration required. First come, first served. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Fort Caspar Museum’s January hands-on history program is “Raise the Grand Union: Traditions of the American Flag,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will learn about the first national flag of the United States of America, known as the Grand Union Flag, and compare it to the current version. They will also explore the reasons countries, as well as organizations, have flags. After playing a memory/matching game, students will paint their own flag t-shirts. These classes are open to all ages, but a paying adult must participate with any children who are 6 years old and under. The cost per participant is $3 for museum members or $5 for nonmembers. Class size is limited, so it's recommended reserving a space in advance by calling the museum at 235-8462 or sending an email to mailto:pruppert@casperwy.gov.
Dogs and handlers will attend StoryTime on the second Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during StoryTime and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
The Avengers will play for dancing and listening pleasure at the Eagles Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 for 15 years old or older. The plan is to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may even be door prizes after 9. Come one, come all.
