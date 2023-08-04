To secure another temporary safety net for the Casper-Natrona County International Airport’s struggling Salt Lake City flight, the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners will soon weigh whether to pledge another quarter-of-a-million dollars in subsidies to SkyWest Airlines.

It’s common for airlines to ask governments and other organizations to support flights expected to underperform — agreements known as “minimum revenue guarantees” — especially amid the devastating drop in demand the industry experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.

And while airlines have rebounded significantly since 2020 and 2021, they’re still wrestling with staff shortages, inflated fuel costs and unpredictable demand.

SkyWest, which provides the service between Casper and Salt Lake City on behalf of Delta Airlines, is no exception. The carrier first got Natrona County to enter into a minimum revenue guarantee to support the flight in late 2021. Since then, SkyWest has received more than $1 million in subsidies from the county and state for the Salt Lake route.

The airline is now asking the county to extend the arrangement through the end of September. It’s projecting a loss of $250,207 on the flight for the third quarter of 2023.

“They’re saying, ‘There’s a risk associated with that, and we want the community to help share the risk for having the service available,’” said Glenn Januska, director of the Casper-Natrona County International Airport.

Januska said the proposal is expected to formally go before the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners in mid-August.

Natrona County wouldn’t have to earmark any additional money to grant SkyWest’s request. It would simply dip into funds leftover from the more than $880,000 it set aside to support the flight for the first six months of 2023. The airline only ended up needing about $600,000 of the sum to cover its losses over that period of time.

“If the county said ‘Yes, we want to move forward with the third quarter amount, they could in essence cover that with the portion of the MRG that was not needed for the first six months of the year,’” Januska said, using an abbreviation for minimum revenue guarantee.

It also wouldn’t fall entirely on the county to foot the bill. The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Commission, which oversees a program that subsidizes air service across the state, has covered 40% of the county’s previous minimum revenue guarantee agreements with the airline.

The proposal comes after the the Casper City Council in May agreed to set aside $50,000 for the Fly Casper Alliance, a new advocacy group promoting the airport. The Fly Casper Alliance originally approached the council for $50,000 to go toward an additional minimum revenue guarantee for the Salt Lake City flight, but the council requested that the group use the money for marketing instead. Councilors officially approved that agreement on Tuesday.

So how has the Salt Lake City flight performed in recent months? It’s hard to tell for sure, Januska said.

The county and state ended up covering $9,132 in losses on the flight for the month of June. In January, that figure was $204,480. (The airport hasn’t shared data for July yet.)

It’s typical for the flight to do better in the summer, but plenty of other factors can affect the service’s profitability, too, Januska said.

“Is the reason why those summer months are doing better because there’s been more people, lower fuel costs, higher fares or the combination of those?” he asked.

Time will tell if the flight continues to see an improvement during the third quarter of the year.

SkyWest recently upgraded the service to a 76-passenger plane with the hope that a larger aircraft would make more money.

On the other hand, recent changes to the flight’s schedule don’t seem to be very popular, Januska said. Previously, the flight arrived in Casper, stayed overnight, and flew back to Salt Lake City early in the morning. But recently, the flight started coming into in Casper at around 10 a.m. and departing almost immediately at 11 a.m.

“That service is better for people flying into Casper, but not as good for people wanting to fly out of Casper,” he said.

The flight is expected to return to normal hours in September.

Whether or not the service becomes self-sufficient, local leaders have indicated the minimum revenue guarantees may continue indefinitely as a sort of failsafe to carry the flight through any future economic lulls.

“While we all wish that the MRG would go away, it seems to be the future of rural air travel on routes that are intermittently unprofitable,” Kaycee Wiita, board chair of the Fly Casper Alliance, wrote in a March letter to the Casper City Council.

The Casper-Natrona County International Airport only offers one other flight, the United Airlines service to Denver.

