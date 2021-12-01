Small businesses supported by Casper community during Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving weekend marks the beginning of the holiday season, and boasts some of the busiest shopping days of the year. Traditionally, big-box stores and online retailers have dominated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

But storefronts downtown saw plenty of traffic, too. In conversations with the Casper Star-Tribune, small business owners called last weekend an overall success. It’s a sign that amid an uncertain, unstable economy, Casperites are rallying behind local businesses, they said.

The pandemic “opened a lot of people’s eyes on the importance of shopping locally,” said Miranda Berdahl, who owns Wind City Books.

The economy suffered a massive blow last year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced Americans to stay at home more and spend less. The Federal Reserve estimates 200,000 businesses nationwide shuttered between March 2020 and February 2021 — about a quarter more than usual.

It seems this year, people are eager to shop again — nationally, retail stores nationwide are enjoying unprecedented consumer spending.

Friday was the busiest for Gear Up and Get Out There, a outdoor sports shop. This weekend’s sunny, mild weather surely played in business’ favor, owner Kristin Wilson said.

Located on First Street and Ash, Get Up and Get Out There is a bit off the beaten path, she said. Wilson said social media and word of mouth has been the key to getting people’s attention.

Now the problem is getting stuff on the shelves. Global supply shortages and unpredictable shipping times means inventory is delivered slower, yet costs more.

Berdahl, for instance, said she “ordered up big” on books just to be safe.

Still, for many shops downtown, Small Businesses Saturday ended earlier than it had to, said Rob Piotter, owner of Whitelace-n-Promises Galleria of Gifts.

Every year, the city closes down parts of Yellowstone Highway, Second Street, and some connecting roads to make room for the parade. When the streets are closed, customers just don’t come in, Piotter said.

Downtown businesses have been pushing for years to keep the roads open a little longer. On big shopping weekends, every minute counts, he said.

In 2019, they got the city to hold off until 4 p.m. But this year, the roads closed at 3 p.m. again.

“When they take that away, that hurts,” Piotter said.

Retail is a “hard, hard business”, he added. Business owners have to be creative in to stay in the game. Whitelace-n-Promises used to specialize in wedding decorations, he said, but had to broaden its scope after online retail out-competed them.

But what gives Casper’s mom-and-pop stores the upper-hand are their ties to the local community, said Chaz Hornecker, who runs the Jade Elephant

The Jade Elephant regularly partners with community groups, like local chapters of the 4-H Club and National FFA Organization, she said. For Giving Tuesday this week, the shop donated a portion of sales to the Olivia Caldwell Foundation.

“With community support, we support the community back,” Hornecker said.

