Small wildfire destroyed shop near Casper airport Wednesday

A small wildfire, less than an acre, destroyed a shop building off of Six Mile Road on Wednesday.

No one was seriously injured from the fire. A man inside a nearby building inhaled some smoke but was cleared by medical crews, and one first responder was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with heat exhaustion from fighting the fire.

The blaze began when sparks from someone cutting a metal pipe caught on dry grasses, Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay determined. Wind helped the fire spread quickly, and the person cutting the pipe could not put it out with extinguishers.

It eventually claimed a shop with equipment in the area.

Employees of True North Steel, near the intersection of Six Mile and Highway 20/26, were evacuated but later cleared to return to the building.

Natrona County fire officials reminded the public in a statement Thursday to be sure to work in a clear area before cutting anything that can emit sparks or embers. Keeping grasses short, particularly in areas susceptible to wildfire, can also help lessen your risk.