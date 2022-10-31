 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snoop Dog to perform in Casper next month

Snoop Dogg, 16 nominations

Give this dog a bone!

Hip hop icon Snoop Dog will perform next month at the Ford Wyoming Center, the venue announced Monday.

Snoop Dog will headline a star-filled lineup on Dec. 21 in Casper as part of his Holidaze of Blaze tour. 

Also on the bill are T-Pain, Warren G, the Yin Yang Twins and Justin Champagne.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Snoop Dog is the second major artist this month to announce an upcoming performance at the Ford Wyoming Center. Journey is scheduled to perform in April as part of its 50th-anniversary tour. 

