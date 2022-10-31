Snoop Dogg to perform in Casper next month

Hip hop icon Snoop Dogg will perform next month at the Ford Wyoming Center, the venue announced Monday.

Snoop Dogg will headline a star-filled lineup on Dec. 21 in Casper as part of his Holidaze of Blaze tour. His holiday show will feature the rap legend performing with a full band for the first time in years, according to a show announcement.

Snoop, who last played Casper in 2016 while on the “Puff Puff Pass” tour, has been one of the most successful rappers in history since making his debut in the early 1990s. In February, he performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Also on the bill are singer T-Pain, rapper Warren G, hip-hop duo the Ying Yang Twins and Justin Champagne, who bills himself as a hip hop cowboy.

Warren G also performed with Snoop in Casper in 2016.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices were not released on Monday.

Snoop Dogg is the second major artist this month to announce an upcoming performance at the Ford Wyoming Center. Journey is scheduled to perform in April as part of its 50th-anniversary tour, with Toto opening.

The venue is also hosting country acts Chancey Williams, Sawyer Brown and Josh Dorr in December as part of its 40th-anniversary celebration.