 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Snoop Dogg to perform in Casper next month

  • Updated
  • 0
Snoop Dogg, 16 nominations

Give this dog a bone!

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Hip hop icon Snoop Dogg will perform next month at the Ford Wyoming Center, the venue announced Monday.

Snoop Dogg will headline a star-filled lineup on Dec. 21 in Casper as part of his Holidaze of Blaze tour. His holiday show will feature the rap legend performing with a full band for the first time in years, according to a show announcement.

Snoop, who last played Casper in 2016 while on the “Puff Puff Pass” tour, has been one of the most successful rappers in history since making his debut in the early 1990s. In February, he performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Earlier this week, the rapper took to Instagram to ask fans to help him find his grey French Bulldog, named Frank, who went missing on 30 January in south Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Snoop returned to the platform and posted a video in which he praised the pair who found the pooch.

Also on the bill are singer T-Pain, rapper Warren G, hip-hop duo the Ying Yang Twins and Justin Champagne, who bills himself as a hip hop cowboy.

Warren G also performed with Snoop in Casper in 2016.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices were not released on Monday.

People are also reading…

Snoop Dogg is the second major artist this month to announce an upcoming performance at the Ford Wyoming Center. Journey is scheduled to perform in April as part of its 50th-anniversary tour, with Toto opening.

The venue is also hosting country acts Chancey Williams, Sawyer Brown and Josh Dorr in December as part of its 40th-anniversary celebration.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why scientists think famous geyser Old Faithful might shut off again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News