Snow causes widespread closures in Casper

A storm dumped 10 inches of snow on the Casper area Wednesday, forcing schools and businesses to shut down for the day.
The Natrona County School District announced before 6 a.m. that its schools and central offices would remain closed for the day. Such a move is rare, even in a city with as lengthy of winters as Casper.
“Based on careful examination of current transportation conditions and predictions of additional snowfall, wind, drifting snow, and hazardous blizzard-like conditions throughout the day, NCSD Schools and District Offices will be closed today,” the district wrote in a Facebook post.
The district said it consulted with the National Weather Service, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the city of Casper and other local agencies before making the call.
That decision was followed by announcements all over the area of similar closures. They include day care centers, museums, businesses and other institutions.
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office was closed and the Casper Police Department declared a snow day, meaning its officers don’t respond to non-injury crashes. As of Wednesday afternoon, only one injury crash was reported in the city.
The snow didn’t stop the Wyoming High School Basketball Championships from getting underway at Casper College and at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Snow and ice led to hazardous driving conditions around the state, though with the exception of a few crashes, Interstates 25 and 80 remained open.
Simulated hourly radar from 7 PM tonight thru 1 PM Wednesday. The precipitation could begin as a mix of rain and snow, but quickly change to all snow. The darker blues indicate heavier snowfall. #wywx #wyoroad pic.twitter.com/GOjmsFRloN— NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) March 9, 2021
The storm began to drop sleet over the area on Tuesday evening, turning to snow overnight. The storm dropped up to 15 inches of snow on Casper Mountain, with about 10 inches falling over various parts of the city, according to preliminary totals from the National Weather Service.
Casper appeared to take the brunt of the storm. Only 2 inches of snow fell in Buffalo, while 5 inches dropped on Thermopolis.
The snow tapered off Wednesday afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions are expected Thursday, with a second round of snow forecast for the weekend.