Snow causes widespread closures in Casper

A storm dumped 10 inches of snow on the Casper area Wednesday, forcing schools and businesses to shut down for the day.

The Natrona County School District announced before 6 a.m. that its schools and central offices would remain closed for the day. Such a move is rare, even in a city with as lengthy of winters as Casper.

“Based on careful examination of current transportation conditions and predictions of additional snowfall, wind, drifting snow, and hazardous blizzard-like conditions throughout the day, NCSD Schools and District Offices will be closed today,” the district wrote in a Facebook post.

The district said it consulted with the National Weather Service, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the city of Casper and other local agencies before making the call.

That decision was followed by announcements all over the area of similar closures. They include day care centers, museums, businesses and other institutions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office was closed and the Casper Police Department declared a snow day, meaning its officers don’t respond to non-injury crashes. As of Wednesday afternoon, only one injury crash was reported in the city.