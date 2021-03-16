 Skip to main content
Snow closures: Here's what is shut down in the Casper area today
Snow closures: Here's what is shut down in the Casper area today

Casper snowstorm

A large berm sits on 15th Street in east Casper after a major snowstorm hit the city. Crews have been working to open streets after more than two feet of snow fell on the area.

 Joshua Wolfson

A powerful winter storm dropped more than 26 inches of snow on Casper over the weekend — the third-highest total in the city's history. Here's a running list of what's closed today:

Government

  • Wyoming Legislature 
  • State offices in Cheyenne
  • Natrona County Public Library

Education

  • Natrona County schools
  • Casper College

Health care

  • Casper-Natrona County Health Department
  • Wyoming Surgical Center
  • Casper Orthopedics
  • Casper Orthopedics Physical Therapy
  • Ortho Care Now
  • Casper VA Clinic
  • Seeds of Change Counseling and Hypnotherapy

Nonprofits

  • Self Help Center
  • Meals on Wheels
  • Art 321

Businesses

  • Sunrise Pet Lodge: doggie daycare closed, boarding open (call ahead)
  • WYOMS Oral Surgery 

Want us to add your cancellation? Send it to editors@trib.com.

