Snow closures: Here's what is shut down in the Casper area today

A powerful winter storm dropped more than 26 inches of snow on Casper over the weekend — the third-highest total in the city's history. Here's a running list of what's closed today:
Government
- Wyoming Legislature
- State offices in Cheyenne
- Natrona County Public Library
Education
- Natrona County schools
- Casper College
Health care
- Casper-Natrona County Health Department
- Wyoming Surgical Center
- Casper Orthopedics
- Casper Orthopedics Physical Therapy
- Ortho Care Now
- Casper VA Clinic
- Seeds of Change Counseling and Hypnotherapy
Nonprofits
- Self Help Center
- Meals on Wheels
- Art 321
Businesses
- Sunrise Pet Lodge: doggie daycare closed, boarding open (call ahead)
- WYOMS Oral Surgery
Want us to add your cancellation? Send it to editors@trib.com.