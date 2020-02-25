Snow continues to cause highway closures in Wyoming

Highway closures caused by snow have continued Tuesday morning in Wyoming, with portions of Interstate 25 currently affected.

The interstate is closed between Chugwater and Wheatland because of winter conditions, according the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The estimated opening time was unknown as of 8 a.m.

I-25 is open north of Wheatland, but there is black ice between Glenrock and Casper, according to WYDOT.

Stretches of Interstate 80 were also closed Tuesday morning because of the poor visibility. However, stretches of I-80 to the west are back open after large stretches were closed for a time on Monday.

Visibility between Cheyenne and Laramie is near zero at times because of the strong winds and snow, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service expects the snow to decrease Tuesday afternoon and evening from the west to the east.

Northern parts of Wyoming are currently facing severe conditions. Interstate 90 is closed between Buffalo and Gillette, and Wyoming 387 is closed from Midwest to Wright. Wyoming Highway 59 was closed between Wright and Gillette before reopening as of 8:11 a.m. Tuesday.