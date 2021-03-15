Snow crews working on arterial roads in Casper, discourage travel

Casper snowplow crews continue to clear arterial roads around town after working through the night trying to make them navigable.

According to Jolene Martinez, assistant to the city manager, wind is causing drifting on roads mainly in the southern areas of Casper. Those include Wyoming Boulevard, Casper Mountain Road, and parts of CY Avenue and South Poplar Street.

In keeping with snow removal plans, the city will begin to plow smaller residential streets after major thoroughfares are cleared, or if residents report impassable conditions that can be caused by blowing snow.

In a city advisory issued Sunday urging people to stay home, Martinez said crews have been working 24-hour shifts since Saturday.

Along with other state highways that run through Casper, Wyoming Boulevard and Casper Mountain Road are maintained by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Martinez said city crews have been working with WYDOT to clear those roads.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City officials are still urging residents to avoid all nonemergency travel to avoid getting stuck.