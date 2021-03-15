 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow crews working on arterial roads in Casper, discourage travel
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Snow crews working on arterial roads in Casper, discourage travel

{{featured_button_text}}

Casper snowplow crews continue to clear arterial roads around town after working through the night trying to make them navigable.

According to Jolene Martinez, assistant to the city manager, wind is causing drifting on roads mainly in the southern areas of Casper. Those include Wyoming Boulevard, Casper Mountain Road, and parts of CY Avenue and South Poplar Street.

In keeping with snow removal plans, the city will begin to plow smaller residential streets after major thoroughfares are cleared, or if residents report impassable conditions that can be caused by blowing snow.

In a city advisory issued Sunday urging people to stay home, Martinez said crews have been working 24-hour shifts since Saturday.

Along with other state highways that run through Casper, Wyoming Boulevard and Casper Mountain Road are maintained by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Martinez said city crews have been working with WYDOT to clear those roads.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

City officials are still urging residents to avoid all nonemergency travel to avoid getting stuck.

“Please consider your vehicle’s clearance. If it is not high enough to clear the deep snow, you risk becoming stranded,” Streets Manager Shad Rodgers said in a Sunday news release from the city. “City crews are not available to assist stranded motorists. If you have a true emergency, call 911.”

Updates on road conditions and snow removal will be provided throughout the day.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Record-breaking snow in Cheyenne

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Record-breaking snowstorm hits Wyoming

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News