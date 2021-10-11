 Skip to main content
Snow expected to fall across Wyoming starting tonight
Snow expected to fall across Wyoming starting tonight

Snow Day

Several inches of snow cover cars parked along Boxelder Street in March in Casper. Snow is expected to fall over Casper on Tuesday. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The first icy blast of the season is set to envelope Wyoming.

Snow was expected to begin falling over the state on Monday night and continue into Wednesday. The northern portions of Wyoming were expected to be hit the hardest, with 12 to 18 inches of snow expected to fall in Buffalo and up to a foot in Sheridan, Cody, Lander and Thermopolis, according to the National Weather Service.

Four to eight inches of snow was forecast to fall over the Casper area, with higher amounts on the mountain. The city was expected to receive a mix of rain and snow on Monday night, with more accumulations of snow expected Tuesday.

The southwestern portion of the state, meanwhile, was expected to avoid the worst of the storm, with only a few inches of snow predicted in Evanston and Rock Springs.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning over much of the state. It advised that in addition to snow falling, windy conditions could sweep through the area.

Travel could be very difficult, the weather service said, and wet, heavy snow could result in power outages and road closures. Many of the trees still have leaves, which combined with heavy snow, could result in broken limbs and branches.

Travel between Casper and Douglas and between Laramie and Rawlins is likely to be impacted, with blowing snow a possibility.

The biggest impacts were expected to be felt from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, according to the weather service.

Wyoming had enjoyed a relatively mild fall until now. Cold temperatures were expected to linger until the weekend, when temperatures are forecast to rise into the 40s and 50s.

