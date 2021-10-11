Snow expected to fall across Wyoming starting tonight

The first icy blast of the season is set to envelope Wyoming.

Snow was expected to begin falling over the state on Monday night and continue into Wednesday. The northern portions of Wyoming were expected to be hit the hardest, with 12 to 18 inches of snow expected to fall in Buffalo and up to a foot in Sheridan, Cody, Lander and Thermopolis, according to the National Weather Service.

Four to eight inches of snow was forecast to fall over the Casper area, with higher amounts on the mountain. The city was expected to receive a mix of rain and snow on Monday night, with more accumulations of snow expected Tuesday.

The southwestern portion of the state, meanwhile, was expected to avoid the worst of the storm, with only a few inches of snow predicted in Evanston and Rock Springs.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning over much of the state. It advised that in addition to snow falling, windy conditions could sweep through the area.

Travel could be very difficult, the weather service said, and wet, heavy snow could result in power outages and road closures. Many of the trees still have leaves, which combined with heavy snow, could result in broken limbs and branches.