Soaring return: Casper Balloon Roundup Festival back after two-year absence

Amelia Nelson was 6 the last time she and her family went to the Casper Balloon Roundup Festival. This Friday, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the balloons and the now 8-year-old made their return.

“I think it’s just amazing,” she said.

The roundup began in 2005, and for 15 years balloon pilots came from around the country to Casper to soar over the prairie. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, health and safety concerns forced organizers to cancel the festival.

This summer, it’s back.

“It was really exciting,” said Jason DeWitt, president of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. “I got a call from Shelly Springer at the Casper Children's Center, who’s sponsored the Humpty Dumpty [hot air balloon] for years, she called me at the chamber and said ‘Jason, how would you like to help me bring back this event?’ And I didn't even have to think about it.”

At 5:30 a.m. Friday, pilots and their crews arrived at the Murane Playing Fields near Casper College to begin setting up and inflating their hot air balloons. With Amelia’s older sister, Madison, and her mom, Crystal Nelson, the trio got to the field at 6:15 a.m.

“We slept in a little bit,” Crystal said. “We've come in the past and we've missed it the last couple of years since they haven't done it, but the girls love it. It's exciting to see the balloons up in the air.”

A line of cars sat next to the field, and spectators brought blankets and cups of coffee to wait for the first launch of the hot air balloons. A few of them even made the trek up the hill on the college’s campus, overlooking the event.

A little past 7 a.m., four of the five balloons made it into the air.

“You don't know it's gone until it comes back and then you realize, wait a minute, it was like a couple of years that we didn't see any balloons,” DeWitt said. “As long as I have this position, and even if I'm not in this position, I'd like to have a hand in making this happen ... we pulled it off for like 16 years and we're doing it again. I want to make sure we continue to do it.”

Weather willing, the festival will feature two more mass launches of hot air balloons at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Murane Playing Fields. Additionally, at 6 p.m. Saturday some of the balloons and their pilots will be at David Street Station. They'll offer free tethered balloon rides to kids 12 and under at 7 a.m. Sunday.