Some businesses make preparations to reopen this weekend in Casper

A select cohort of businesses across Casper will share grand reopenings Friday, when the state’s new public health order takes effect. But it won’t be business as usual.
Open for business in the time of coronavirus means social distancing. It means appointment only. It means rigorous sanitation and masks.
“It’s not going to be anything close to what it was before,” Brandy Thomas, owner of Nick’s Barber Stylist, told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday.
Indeed, the new public health order issued by Gov. Mark Gordon and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist allows personal care establishments, like salons, tattoo parlors and gyms, to reopen Friday with limitations.
Barbershops and salons, tattoo parlors and nail salons can provide service by appointment only and face coverings must be worn by staff and clients. Both staff and clients have to be screened for symptoms and no more than nine people can be in one area at a time. Social distancing is also still required.
Gyms also have to limit the number of people inside, they can’t offer fitness classes or personal training, and staff must wear face masks.
All businesses have to keep records of who comes and goes to make contact tracing easier if new cases do emerge.
David Anderson’s Rootz Salon and Spa is one of the Casper businesses reopening Friday.
Anderson has redesigned the salon’s entire layout to meet social distancing guidelines, and he is implementing rigorous sanitizing practices. Rootz stylists will wear masks in the shop, as required by the new public health order, and clients will be asked to wear masks as well.
Clients won’t be allowed to bring guests, and rather than waiting for their appointments inside, they will have to wait in their car and wait for a phone call inviting them in.
Many salons across Casper that have announced plans to reopen Friday have shared similar procedures for their own businesses.
Anderson’s staff has all earned online certificates in salon infection control, offered by the salon disinfectant products company Barbicide. The company also has a back-to-work plan for salons to reopen and observe proper safety protocols.
The certification course went through disinfectant protocols, how to protect guests who are immunocompromised and proper disinfecting protocols.
“We don’t just want to do good enough; we want to do better,” Anderson said of the safety measures.
And he doesn’t say it as a platitude. Anderson himself is immunocompromised and a single father of two boys under the age of 10.
“So it’s definitely something I thought about and weighed in my mind, but I do believe with the precautions that are set, we will be able to conduct business safely,” he said. “Otherwise we wouldn’t open; it wouldn’t be worth it.”
He’s also comforted by the fact experts are telling him he’s allowed to conduct business, pointing to directives from the Natrona County Health Department.
“So I’m trusting that,” he said.
Business owners throughout the city are trusting the new guidelines. More than a dozen businesses have posted on social media to invite customers to make appointments for May 1 and beyond.
Across town, Westy Guill is making some drastic changes to his gym, Oil City CrossFit, to prepare for his own reopening.
Guill won’t be open right away on Friday, but he plans to be ready to go Monday morning.
It’s not that the space isn’t ready. He’s deep-cleaned it twice a week since the shutdown began. He’s taped off social-distance-appropriate exercise zones for his patrons.
His problem is that all of his equipment is scattered around home gyms across Casper. He’s been lending workout gear to patrons and non-patrons alike to try to help people maintain their routines as best they can while gyms have been closed.
Now that he’s able to open back up, it’s time for that equipment to come home. But he didn’t want to force anyone out of their Friday workouts, so he’ll open Monday to give his equipment a little more time to find its way back to him.
Guill has had to rethink his entire operation. His gym, and CrossFit generally, is class based. Under the new public health order, gyms can open but they can’t offer fitness classes.
So Guill will instead write some exercises on a large whiteboard and let his patrons do their own thing.
He’s going to have the gym open for nine hours a day, and nine people will be allowed inside each hour. They’ll have to sign up for times through the gym’s Facebook page.
He has 84 members, he said, so most of his clients will be able to access the facility each day.
He’s also taped 10x10-foot squares on the gym floor to ensure patrons maintain social distancing.
Guill isn’t thrilled about the changes he’s had to make, but “that’s what we’re going to do because it allows people to come through the door,” he said. “I’m hoping come May 15 when they decide to pull back a little more on the restrictions we can go back to doing classes or even possibly just personal training.”
The next few weeks will at least allow him to keep up with rent payment for the space he leases for the gym, but he won’t be earning any money for himself. Guill makes his money through personal training. That isn’t allowed either under the new order. Without it, he has no income.
“Me, personally, I have not made a penny in six weeks,” he said.
He was able to work something out with his landlord to postpone the gym’s April rent to the end of the year. Because he wasn’t paying rent on the gym in April, he also didn’t charge his clients their monthly membership fees.
With clients able to return, Guill can now collect membership fees for May, but that money goes toward paying the gym’s rent. Personal training is how Guill pays for everything else.
Oil City CrossFit is only 15 months old. Guill had been dreaming it up for nearly a decade when he finally decided to pull the trigger.
“This has been a dream of mine for the last seven years,” he said. “Here I am happy as can be, living my dream, and now we’re navigating through this situation that kind of put a halt to the business, and it’s just — it’s just weird.”
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!