Some businesses make preparations to reopen this weekend in Casper

Guill isn’t thrilled about the changes he’s had to make, but “that’s what we’re going to do because it allows people to come through the door,” he said. “I’m hoping come May 15 when they decide to pull back a little more on the restrictions we can go back to doing classes or even possibly just personal training.”

The next few weeks will at least allow him to keep up with rent payment for the space he leases for the gym, but he won’t be earning any money for himself. Guill makes his money through personal training. That isn’t allowed either under the new order. Without it, he has no income.

“Me, personally, I have not made a penny in six weeks,” he said.

He was able to work something out with his landlord to postpone the gym’s April rent to the end of the year. Because he wasn’t paying rent on the gym in April, he also didn’t charge his clients their monthly membership fees.

With clients able to return, Guill can now collect membership fees for May, but that money goes toward paying the gym’s rent. Personal training is how Guill pays for everything else.

Oil City CrossFit is only 15 months old. Guill had been dreaming it up for nearly a decade when he finally decided to pull the trigger.