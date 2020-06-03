Some Casper pools closed for summer under new city budget, but others could reopen

Without drastic cuts to the city budget, Casper faces a nearly $3 million deficit going into the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
City pools are among the items the City Council has approved cutting from the budget, meaning municipal pools would be entirely closed to the public this summer.
The measure would save the city just under $108,000, Napier explained to council in a May work session. The municipal pools are already closed, given they are limited to one swimmer per lane under a modified state health order issued late May.
With opening for so few people being financially unrealistic, and with the novel coronavirus - and the statewide orders in place to limit its spread - still looming, council ultimately moved forward with closing the pools.
Residents have voiced their frustrations with the decision, saying it takes away just one more thing from kids who look forward to the recreation option every summer, especially for kids who don’t have easy access to places like Alcova Reservoir.
Casper Mayor Steve Freel said Tuesday during a regular council meeting the city had decided it could open a handful of pools that had been on the closing list, but only when the state allows pools to open without limitations.
The city is proposing opening Marion Kreiner park, the city aquatic center and Mike Sedar pool. But only after the state lifts all restrictions on pools.
“If we open those up we would still be able to save some money by doing that,” Freel said Tuesday.
Other budget cuts include staff wage freezes and furloughs, as well as roughly $9 million in capital spending cuts over the next 12-18 months.
The city’s 2021 budget will be up for a public hearing during council’s next regular meeting, June 16.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!