Some Casper pools closed for summer under new city budget, but others could reopen

Without drastic cuts to the city budget, Casper faces a nearly $3 million deficit going into the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

City pools are among the items the City Council has approved cutting from the budget, meaning municipal pools would be entirely closed to the public this summer.

The measure would save the city just under $108,000, Napier explained to council in a May work session. The municipal pools are already closed, given they are limited to one swimmer per lane under a modified state health order issued late May.

With opening for so few people being financially unrealistic, and with the novel coronavirus - and the statewide orders in place to limit its spread - still looming, council ultimately moved forward with closing the pools.

Residents have voiced their frustrations with the decision, saying it takes away just one more thing from kids who look forward to the recreation option every summer, especially for kids who don’t have easy access to places like Alcova Reservoir.